Taking up space in male dominated classrooms

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stevens chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Walking into a classroom where you’re one of the only women, if not the only one, can feel intimidating before the lecture even begins. Whether you’re in a STEM lab, a business course, or any traditionally male-dominated field, there’s often an unspoken awareness: you stand out. And with that visibility comes pressure to prove yourself, to not make mistakes, to speak only when you’re completely sure you’re right. But here’s the truth: you don’t need to shrink yourself to fit into spaces that were never designed with you in mind. You deserve to take up space in them. Fully.

Many women in male-dominated classrooms experience what’s often called the “confidence gap.” You might hesitate to raise your hand unless you’re 100% sure of the answer, while others speak up more freely, even when they’re unsure. It’s not about ability. It’s about conditioning. From a young age, women are often taught to be careful, prepared, and precise. In contrast, men are more likely to be encouraged to take risks and speak up. That difference shows up in the classroom, where participation can feel like a performance instead of a conversation. But confidence isn’t something you either have or don’t. It’s something you build through action.

When you don’t speak up, it’s easy to feel invisible. But the impact goes beyond participation points. Your perspective brings something different to the table, whether it’s how you approach a problem, collaborate with others, or challenge assumptions. In fields where women are underrepresented, your voice isn’t just valuable, it’s necessary. Speaking up also creates space for others. When one woman raises her hand, it often makes it easier for another to do the same. Representation doesn’t just exist, it grows.

In male-dominated spaces, it can feel like your mistakes carry more weight. One wrong answer might feel like it confirms stereotypes, even when that pressure is completely unfair. That pressure can lead to over-preparing, overthinking, and sometimes staying silent altogether. But here’s the reality: everyone is learning. Everyone gets things wrong. You are not held to a higher standard, you just feel like you are. You don’t need to be perfect to participate. You just need to be present.

Taking up space doesn’t have to mean becoming the loudest person in the room. It can look different for everyone, but it starts with small, intentional actions:

1. Speak Once Per Class

Set a simple goal. Contribute at least once each class. It could be asking a question, answering one, or building on someone else’s idea. Consistency builds confidence.

2. Sit Where You Feel Seen

Instead of hiding in the back, try sitting closer to the front or center. It naturally increases engagement and visibility.

3. Stop Apologizing for Your Voice

Avoid phrases like “This might be wrong, but…” or “Sorry if this doesn’t make sense…” You deserve to speak without disclaimers.

4. Find Allies

Connect with other women or supportive classmates. Having even one familiar face can make participation feel less intimidating.

The most important thing to remember is this: you earned your place in that classroom. You are not there by accident. You are not less capable. You are not “lucky” to be included. You belong. Taking up space isn’t about proving anything to anyone else; it’s about recognizing your own worth and refusing to minimize it. It’s about allowing yourself to be seen, heard, and respected without shrinking to make others comfortable. So raise your hand. Share your ideas. Ask the question. The more space you take up, the more you redefine what that space looks like for the women who come after you!