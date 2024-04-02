The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stevens chapter.

My 7 AM yoga instructor recently told me, “Spring is the perfect time to plant seeds for personal growth.” Regardless of what others did with that advice, I saw it as the perfect opportunity to self-reflect and identify some areas of improvement! Now that Spring has sprung, it is time to evaluate the New Year Resolutions created three months ago! Here are some things I hope to improve throughout the remainder of the year:

Limit Procrastination – Plan for tomorrow

According to the American Psychological Association (APA), research suggests that procrastination is a problem driven by our emotions. About 15% to 25% of adults chronically procrastinate to regulate their emotions. Expert Fuschia Sirois, Ph.D. researched the causes and consequences of procrastination and found that procrastination can be an emotional regulator; people choose to avoid the negative emotions associated with the task. Procrastination provides immediate relief but can create long-term health consequences.

Planning my day out in advance helps limit the power of procrastination. Understanding the non-negotiable events on my Google calendar allows me to organize the tasks without overwhelming myself. Starting the day with a plan can help reduce the uncertainty and stress associated with making decisions and prepare for what I need to complete.

Organize your thoughts – Journal

As a self-proclaimed overthinker, I carry my journal with me EVERYWHERE! I use my journal as a tool to organize my thoughts and provide a clear understanding of my emotions. Putting my thoughts into words helps me to identify logical thoughts (quick shoutout to the logic class I struggled through last semester :)) and rationalize my worries.

Everyone does it differently; there is no correct way to journal. There are journal prompts available for those who may need direction in their journaling practices, but it sometimes helps to scribble away and brain dump. Typically, I recommend my friends try journaling when they feel overwhelmed with racing thoughts, but it can be an all-encompassing resource to scrapbook memories and make daily lists.

Regular Exercise – Morning movements

There isn’t a “right” time to exercise. Everyone has different lifestyles and needs to find what works best for them; however, working out in the morning has been found to have some benefits according to Healthline. Incorporating movement in the morning limits distractions and increases focus. A 2019 study published by the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that morning exercise was associated with better cognition and improved decision-making. A 2014 Vascular Health and Risk Management study found that participants who exercised at 7 AM took less time to fall asleep at night and spent more time in a deep sleep.

I have found that working out in the morning has been more effective for my schedule. It helps me to complete my exercise of choice before I start tackling my responsibilities for the day; if I wait until the evening, there is a high probability that I will not find the time or motivation. Completing it at the start of my day allows me peace of mind knowing I already checked something off my ever-growing list of things.

I think the Spring season is the perfect opportunity to evaluate what is going well and things you hope to improve in your life. Consider it to be a “lifestyle spring cleaning!”