Something To Pumpkin Spice Up Your Fall Season

It is finally October! By late August, my mom already had the Halloween decorations up back home and Starbucks launched their pumpkin patch of assorted drinks and sweets. This is truly one of my favorite seasons. The nostalgia and remembrance of this season always takes me back to when I was younger. I have been trying to fill my autumn days with seasonal excitement and fall-exclusive activities ever since I was a kid. A classic tradition my family and I would do is our trip to the local farm. From experience, some might even say (nobody has said) that I’m the fall farm expert!

Here is my 3 step guide to enjoying a day at the farm.

1. Hayride!

I would start my day arriving at the farm with your friends and/or family in the early afternoon. In the past, I’ve always done these things with my family, but I think it could be fun with your besties too! Start by hopping on a hayride. Usually a farm will have a hayride that gives you a tour of the land. See some animals and enjoy a bumpy adventure. Sometimes these hayrides are even haunted! Spooky! Going on a haunted hayride entails lots of jump scares, twisting turns, and halloween vibes. Hayrides are the perfect start to a day at the farm because it gets you warmed up to the place you will probably spend all day in.

2. Food!

Then I would head to the concession stand. These farms have everything! Pickle on a stick, pumpkin pie, and barbeque classics to name a few. From an abundance of treats you can usually find the typical fair food. You will be sure to find every single pie flavor that has ever existed… and then some. Pumpkin, sweet potato, apple, peach, cherry, banana cream, blueberry, pecan. Seriously! Any pie you want. After this, be sure to head over to the beverages. There are always great options for drinks including apple cider, sweet coffee, and hot chocolate. My personal favorite is fresh apple juice from the apple picking area of the farm. I can’t speak for every farm, but my local farm has this amenity. For your sake, I hope the farm you explore has this fresh fruit juice!

3. Pumpkin Picking!

Now, we all know the real reason you came to the farm…The pumpkin patch! Head over to the area of the farm that looks extremely orange and is bursting with fun. This was always my favorite part of the day. Go into the patch and pick out the pumpkin that speaks to you the most. This is the best season for pumpkins, so make the most of this time and select with confidence. This pumpkin will most likely end up in your dorm room

or at home with your parents. Pumpkins are cool like that, they don’t decompose that fast. If I were you, I would leave my pumpkin somewhere with enough sunlight and near a window to watch the leaves fall. This pumpkin could be painted and decorated with your favorite autumnal designs. On the flipside, you could keep this pumpkin plain and orange. You could always carve some funky faces on your pumpkin and transform it into a Jack-O-Lantern! I suggest following your heart and keeping your pumpkin however you like!

After all is said and done, I hope this farm day was fun for you! Whether you went with family or friends, I’m sure this schedule will be extremely fun. Starting with a hayride will get you and your group excited for what else is to come. Following the hayride with the tastiest of fall foods and beverages will be sure to satisfy your pumpkin cravings. After fulfilling your fall farm adventures, the pumpkin patch will take the final bow. I hope you enjoyed your farm day and I hope your autumn is full of adventures and lots of pumpkins!