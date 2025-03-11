Sabrina Carpenter Announces Additional 2025 Tour Stops!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sabrina Carpenter is back again! After the success of her sold-out first tour leg, the pop sensation has revealed new dates for her Short n’ Sweet tour, set to return to North America in Fall 2025. Due to overwhelming demand, fans in major cities will get another chance to experience her incredible performances live.

Carpenter’s Recent Success:

This tour announcement comes on the heels of a remarkable year for Sabrina Carpenter. In early 2025, she won two Grammy Awards for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance. Her latest album, Short n’ Sweet, continues to chart at the top, with the deluxe edition released just last month. The deluxe version features fresh takes on some fan-favorite tracks, including a country remix of “Please Please Please” featuring Dolly Parton, as well as the brand-new track “Busy Woman,” which she debuted during the first leg of the tour.

What to Expect From the Show:

Sabrina Carpenter’s concerts have earned a reputation for their high-energy performances, stunning visuals, and emotional moments shared with fans. The setlist blends infectious pop anthems with heartfelt ballads, offering something for every listener. With powerful vocals, danceable beats, and a genuine connection with the crowd, Sabrina’s shows are not to be missed. With the rapid growth of her fanbase and multiple sold-out shows, Sabrina Carpenter’s Fall 2025 tour is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated music events of the year. Be sure to grab your tickets before they’re gone!

Tour Dates and Cities:

The new leg of the tour will kick off on October 23, 2025, in Pittsburgh, PA, and will visit major cities across North America. Sabrina’s concerts have quickly become known for their dynamic energy and stage presence, and this tour promises to continue that tradition in large arena settings.

Key Tour Dates:

October 23-24 – Pittsburgh, PA

October 29-31 – New York, NY

November 1 – New York, NY

November 4-5 – Nashville, TN

November 10-11 – Toronto, ON

November 20-23 – Los Angeles, CA

Special Guests:

Sabrina Carpenter will be joined by a talented lineup of supporting artists, including Amber Mark, Olivia Dean, and Ravyn Lenae. These acts will make each show an unforgettable experience, adding even more talent to an already stellar lineup.

Ticket Sales:

Tickets for the newly announced dates will go on sale on March 7, 2025, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans eager to secure their tickets can take advantage of presale opportunities:

Cash App Card Presale – March 4 at 10 a.m. local time

Team Sabrina Presale – March 4 at 12 p.m. local time