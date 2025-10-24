Romanticizing Fall in Hoboken (Without Letting Seasonal Depression Win)

It’s finally fall — the air is crisp, the pumpkins are out, and Hoboken’s decorations are insanely on point. If you’ve ever walked down Washington Street in October, you know what I mean. My friend texted me this morning, “I’m so happy I want to write poetry,” and honestly? Same. But between midterms, colder nights, and shorter days, it’s easy to lose that cozy energy and slip into a slump.
So instead of letting seasonal depression take over, let’s romanticize the season. Here are a few indoor fall things you need to do to keep the vibes high and your heart warm (I know, it’s giving “Hoboken Girl,” but hear me out).
🎥Movie Night & Hot Cocoa 🎥
It’s a classic for a reason. Grab your roommates, your friends, or even your situationship, make some cocoa, and hit play on one of these:
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- When Harry Met Sally
- Gilmore Girls (because duh)
- Good Will Hunting (I will not be taking criticism)
- You’ve Got Mail
Blankets, fuzzy socks, and popcorn are non-negotiable.
☕ Coffee Shop Crawl ☕
Fall = caffeine season. With midterms creeping up, coffee is essential — and luckily, Hoboken is the spot for it. Here’s your ultimate fall drink guide:
- Empire Coffee & Tea — Try the cozy apple pie latte, honey latte, or chai.
- The Hive — A classic chai or banna latte right now never misses.
- Mojo Coffee — Their s’mores latte is elite.
- Bwe Kafe — The fall latte tastes like sweater weather in a cup.
Or go simple with Hey Coffee People, Haraz Coffee House, or Paris Baguette for something warm and familiar.
📚 Bookstore Brain Breaks 📚
If you need a break from Canvas and caffeine jitters, stop by Symposia Bookstore to support local and snag a used gem for a few dollars. Feeling fancy? Head to Little City Books, where students get 10% off.
Now, picture this: you, your new book, a blanket, and a cup of tea — that’s not procrastination, that’s self-care.
🌧️ Romanticize the Rain and clouds 🌧️
When the gloomy weather hits, don’t fight it — lean into it. Turn on a fireplace video on YouTube, light a candle, play some jazz, and study while the rain taps on your window. Fall is the perfect time to cozy up and lock in for midterms.
✍️ Write It Out ✍️
If you’re overwhelmed, talk it out, journal, or just start typing. This article literally started as a random note in my phone — and now you’re reading it. So pour your thoughts out; sometimes the best way to survive the semester is to create something from the chaos.
So yeah, it’s cold, and yeah, life’s a lot — but Hoboken in the fall is magic if you let it be. Grab your latte, throw on a scarf, and remember: the season’s only as cozy as you make it.