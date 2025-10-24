Romanticizing Fall in Hoboken (Without Letting Seasonal Depression Win)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stevens chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s finally fall — the air is crisp, the pumpkins are out, and Hoboken’s decorations are insanely on point. If you’ve ever walked down Washington Street in October, you know what I mean. My friend texted me this morning, “I’m so happy I want to write poetry,” and honestly? Same. But between midterms, colder nights, and shorter days, it’s easy to lose that cozy energy and slip into a slump.

So instead of letting seasonal depression take over, let’s romanticize the season. Here are a few indoor fall things you need to do to keep the vibes high and your heart warm (I know, it’s giving “Hoboken Girl,” but hear me out).

🎥Movie Night & Hot Cocoa 🎥

It’s a classic for a reason. Grab your roommates, your friends, or even your situationship, make some cocoa, and hit play on one of these:

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

When Harry Met Sally

Gilmore Girls (because duh)

Good Will Hunting (I will not be taking criticism)

You’ve Got Mail

Blankets, fuzzy socks, and popcorn are non-negotiable.

☕ Coffee Shop Crawl ☕

Fall = caffeine season. With midterms creeping up, coffee is essential — and luckily, Hoboken is the spot for it. Here’s your ultimate fall drink guide:

Empire Coffee & Tea — Try the cozy apple pie latte, honey latte, or chai.

The Hive — A classic chai or banna latte right now never misses.

Mojo Coffee — Their s’mores latte is elite.

Bwe Kafe — The fall latte tastes like sweater weather in a cup.

Or go simple with Hey Coffee People, Haraz Coffee House, or Paris Baguette for something warm and familiar.

📚 Bookstore Brain Breaks 📚

If you need a break from Canvas and caffeine jitters, stop by Symposia Bookstore to support local and snag a used gem for a few dollars. Feeling fancy? Head to Little City Books, where students get 10% off.

Now, picture this: you, your new book, a blanket, and a cup of tea — that’s not procrastination, that’s self-care.

🌧️ Romanticize the Rain and clouds 🌧️

When the gloomy weather hits, don’t fight it — lean into it. Turn on a fireplace video on YouTube, light a candle, play some jazz, and study while the rain taps on your window. Fall is the perfect time to cozy up and lock in for midterms.

✍️ Write It Out ✍️

If you’re overwhelmed, talk it out, journal, or just start typing. This article literally started as a random note in my phone — and now you’re reading it. So pour your thoughts out; sometimes the best way to survive the semester is to create something from the chaos.

So yeah, it’s cold, and yeah, life’s a lot — but Hoboken in the fall is magic if you let it be. Grab your latte, throw on a scarf, and remember: the season’s only as cozy as you make it.