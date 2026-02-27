Immersing Yourself in the Culture: A Study Abroad Experience

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stevens chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever considered studying abroad in a country where you speak at least some

of the language? Many study abroad programs are taught in English, allowing students who are

not native-speakers to still participate in cultural experiences. However, for students who do

speak the local language, there are many opportunities to immerse yourself in the culture of the

area.



Recently, I studied abroad in Sevilla, Spain. While there, I traveled around with a group

of four friends from my school. Each of us spoke varying amounts of Spanish, but we all agreed

that we preferred to at least order from restaurants in Spanish, allowing us to practice our

speaking skills. While half of our group had much stronger spoken Spanish, as someone who

reads and understands Spanish but does not speak it as well, I was excited for the opportunity

to get help from my friends in improving my skills.



At one of the first cafes we went to, we all ordered in Spanish, and while checking out,

we learned that the baristas did not think we were tourists due to our linguistics but because of

our bags we had. From this experience, we started thinking about how, at least as a group, we

could probably do decently well getting around in Spain speaking Spanish. While in Sevilla, and

even sometimes when traveling on our day trips, we chose to only speak in Spanish to locals,

whether that be ordering, buying tickets, or just asking someone to take our picture. For many

dinners on the trip, we even spent the whole meal talking amongst ourselves in Spanish.



Speaking with my friends, and even just listening to them talk when I did not feel

confident, allowed me to get a refresher on my vocabulary and helped me out a lot. One

morning, when one of my friends and I returned to that original cafe, I was able to speak with

him in Spanish the entire time. At the end of our breakfast, we even had a whole conversation

with one of our original baristas and a man who worked there. It was a great experience for

boosting confidence, as I was able to feel that I could fully participate in the conversation.



While many other students chose to speak in English to baristas and waiters, I was so

glad that we were able to go through this trip the way we chose to. It allowed for us to have

enjoyable and meaningful conversations with many locals, especially at restaurants where our

servers were either more than happy to speak in Spanish with us to allow us to practice or very

excited that they could converse with us when they did not know English. We were able to ask

our baristas/servers for recommendations, joke around with them, eat at more “hole-in-the-wall”

local restaurants, and overall enrich our experience.



Even though I was less confident in my speaking skills than my peers, being able to

listen in on our conversations and do my best to participate as I improved over the course of the

trip was so meaningful. Despite all of the wonderful tourist attractions and local experiences we

had the opportunity to participate in, many of my favorite parts of the trip were caused by the

way we chose to immerse ourselves in the culture. From chatting with our baristas and servers

to the adventures we had from choosing to take local transportation even though it was

sometimes very confusing, it gave us so many stories to tell and experiences to laugh about.



When traveling abroad in a country where you know the language, the amount of the

local culture you can experience is totally up to you and how much you’re willing to immerse

yourself. While I do not think I would’ve chosen to speak in Spanish outside of ordering at restaurants on my own, I am so thankful that my group of friends was excited to give ourselves these extra experiences. I fully recommend if you are choosing to study abroad in a place where you can, at least, get by with the language that you try out speaking the language more and try participating more in the culture as a whole, as it can only expand your horizons and add on to the adventures you’ll have!