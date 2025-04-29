The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Floyd Collins officially made its Broadway debut at Lincoln Center Theater’s Vivian Beaumont on April 21, with a star-studded cast that includes Jeremy Jordan, Lizzy McAlpine, Jason Gotay, Taylor Trensch, Jessica Molaskey, and Marc Kudisch.

I actually saw Floyd Collins during previews a few weeks before opening, and it was such a memorable experience. My friends and I had scored tickets for just $32 months in advance as part of a promo and ended up getting upgraded at the box office to incredible third-row seats, which made the entire performance even more powerful and immersive. After the show, I went to the stage door hoping to meet the cast, but unfortunately, most of them didn’t come out that night. Still, it was amazing just being there and feeling the post-show buzz with other fans.

Previews for the show began March 28, and the production will continue its run through June 22. The story, based on real events, follows cave explorer Floyd Collins, played by Jordan, who gets trapped while exploring what he believes will be a major tourist attraction. Meanwhile, the drama above ground becomes one of America’s earliest media spectacles as people follow the rescue attempts.

The musical originally premiered Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons in 1996. It features music by Tony Award-winner Adam Guettel and a book by Tina Landau. It’s been a long journey for Floyd Collins to reach Broadway, and it’s fascinating not just because of the “why now?” but the deeper question of “why always?”, why this story keeps resonating.

Alongside the main cast are Dwayne Cooper, Jeremy Davis, Charlie Franklin, Kevyn Morrow, and Zak Resnick, with Kristen Hahn and Happy McPartlin as understudies, and swings, Kevin Bernard, Justin Showell, and Colin Trudell. The design and production team is equally stacked, with costumes by Anita Yavich, lighting by Scott Zielinski, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, and projections by Ray Horng Sun. Choreography is by Jon Rua, orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin, and music direction by Ted Sperling. Bonnie Panson serves as stage manager.

If you’re thinking about catching a Broadway show this season, I highly recommend seeing Floyd Collins at Lincoln Center! It’s a haunting, beautifully staged production with an incredible cast, Jeremy Jordan is phenomenal in the title role. The music is emotionally rich and unlike anything else currently on Broadway, and the story hits hard in all the right ways. Even if you’re not familiar with the true story behind it, the show’s depth, design, and performances make it absolutely worth seeing. Don’t miss it while it’s running through June 22!