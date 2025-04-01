The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972 is a federal civil rights law prohibiting discrimination under any educational program receiving Federal financial assistance, significantly impacting the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and female participation in sports. Institutions may demonstrate compliance by meeting one of the three following criteria:

The number of male and female athletes is proportional to the male and female student populations. Continuation of expanding opportunities for the underrepresented sex. Effectively accommodating the interests and abilities of the underrepresented sex.

In 2021, a study completed by the United States College Database highlighted a significant shift in NCAA policy, as the association began allowing student-athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL) through deals and endorsements. For women’s sports, this policy change has been transformative, offering new opportunities for female athletes to monetize their brands while also bringing attention to the ongoing disparities that exist in the sports industry.

Impact on Participation

According to the Women’s Sports Foundation, Title IX has provided women athletes with the right to equal opportunities to participate in athletics, resulting in an increase of 1,057% in high school sports and 614% at the collegiate level. The surge in female participation has had a positive impact on individual athletes and society as a whole, enhancing both physical and mental health while improving educational and economic outcomes. The opportunity to participate in sports fosters the development of skills related to discipline, cooperation, and time management, enabling them to succeed in athletics and the classroom.

Title IX challenges traditional gender roles and encourages women to pursue competitive and leadership positions – Caitlin Clark, Olivia Dunne, and Gretchen Walsh serve as prime examples. Their success in collegiate sports has allowed them to break national records and dismantle societal barriers, promoting greater gender equality in academic institutions and the workplace. The increased opportunities to participate have empowered women to excel in various fields.

Current Stories

For the first time in history, women’s March Madness teams will receive financial rewards based on their tournament performance, marking a significant step toward gender equity in college athletics. According to the NCAA gender equity review, the NCAA will allocate 26% of the women’s basketball tournament’s TV deal revenue to participating teams, mirroring the percentage that men’s teams received in 1991, when performance-based payouts were first introduced. Historically, the NCAA’s revenue distribution system heavily favored men’s basketball, rewarding men’s teams while limiting financial support for women’s programs. The implementation of performance-based payouts for women’s teams recognizes their growing impact on the sport and aims to provide schools with financial incentives to invest further in women’s basketball programs.

In recent years, California Polytechnic State University (2024) and University of Minnesota (2020) have chosen to cut men’s sports programs to comply with Title IX and address the financial constraints within the athletic department. To meet the needs and ensure proportional athletic opportunities are provided for men and women, The Cal Poly Mustangs announced its removal of the swimming and diving teams that results in the decreased financial health of the institution’s athletic department (~8% of the overall institution). A similar trend was seen at the University of Minnesota with the elimination of men’s gymnastics, tennis, and indoor track programs to comply with both Title IX requirements and financial difficulties. With the rise of NIL deals and ongoing budgetary concerns, federally funded institutions are increasingly forced to adjust roster sizes or cut athletic programs in order to maintain compliance with gender equity regulations. Universities must balance financial sustainability and Title IX obligations.

Current Challenges

Title IX aims at ensuring equal opportunities for women in education and athletics, but its impact on men’s sports has been more complex and multifaceted. Some argue the law has led to the discontinuation of certain men’s teams and reduced athletic opportunities. To comply with Title IX’s requirements for gender equity, many schools have cut low-revenue “Olympic sports” like wrestling, swimming, and track and field. Some institutions have struggled to balance gender equity at the competitive collegiate level, highlighting the debate on how to best achieve gender equity in athletics without sacrificing opportunities for men and women athletes. Notable universities like the University of Iowa, Michigan State University, and California Polytechnic State University have all made significant cuts to their varsity athletics programs, particularly those in non-revenue-generating sports.

The inclusion of transgender athletes has introduced additional complexities surrounding Title IX. More states and educational institutions are recognizing the rights of transgender individuals to participate in sports, but questions have arisen regarding “fair competition” with athletes who compete in sports aligned with their gender identity, particularly in women’s sports. Some argue that biological advantages must be considered, while others emphasize the original purpose of Title IX—equal opportunities for all athletes, regardless of gender identity. This ongoing debate continues to raise concerns about how to maintain fairness and equity for all athletes while preventing sex-based discrimination in athletics.

This ongoing debate on the balance of fairness, competition, and inclusion within the laws of Title IX is challenging for governing bodies like the NCAA, which must navigate legal and ethical concerns. Differing state laws and institutional policies further complicate the situation, with some states enacting bans on transgender athletes competing in certain categories while others have adopted inclusive policies. As the conversation continues, it remains unclear how the sports community can best create policies that ensure fairness for all athletes while upholding the fundamental principles of Title IX.