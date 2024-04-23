Embracing Imperfection: Navigating the End of the School Year

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the semester winds down and the warmth of spring envelopes the campus, there’s an undeniable buzz in the air. It’s that time of the school year again – a time marked by final reports, presentations, group projects, and the looming presence of final exams. For many college students, myself included, the month of April feels like a whirlwind of deadlines and stress as we near the end of the school year.

Reflecting on this experience, I can’t help but try to make this finals season different and try to break free from the suffocating pressure of perfectionism. As a woman in STEM, my experience mirrors the struggles faced by so many of us as we navigate the relentless pursuit of academic success and feeling like we have to prove ourselves. For far too long, I’ve found myself trapped in the vicious cycle of striving for perfection. Each final exam felt like a make-or-break moment, a singular opportunity to prove my worthiness to my family, friends, and ultimately myself. But this year, I made a conscious choice to rewrite the narrative.

Instead of fixating on unattainable standards of perfection, I shifted my focus towards acknowledging and celebrating my achievements, big and small. I took inventory of the countless tasks I had tackled throughout the semester, recognizing the dedication and effort that went into each one. It was a revelation – a reminder that my worth extends far beyond the confines of a letter grade or a test score. I no longer feel burdened by the weight of unattainable standards and perfection. I can approach this upcoming finals season with a newfound sense of confidence and clarity, while embracing that I am human, flawed and imperfect, but infinitely capable of growth and success.

In a world that often prioritizes outcomes over the journey itself, I’ve learned the invaluable lesson of embracing imperfection. While navigating the challenges of finals season, it’s so important to recognize our needs and prioritize both our mental and physical well-being. Amidst the whirlwind of deadlines and exams, it’s easy to lose sight of self-care. Yet, taking a break isn’t just permissible; it’s essential. Allowing ourselves moments of rest and reflection can help rejuvenate us in unexpected ways, leaving us better equipped to tackle the tasks at hand.

As the curtains close on another semester, I’m taking comfort in knowing that success isn’t about perfection, but having the courage to fully embrace the beautiful imperfect journey.