Since coming to college, the question of whether I’m not being productive has been permanently etched into the back of my mind. Have I gotten enough done today? How about when compared to everyone else? Do I feel good putting my work down?

Even when I don’t have an immediate deadline approaching, every time I try and relax or reward myself, I can hear a little voice reminding me that there are still projects looming that I could be getting a head start on, a feeling I’m sure many of us are familiar with. Maybe it’s because we’re on our own for the first time? College life has shown me that the only person to take accountability for my actions is myself. Parents and teachers aren’t watching over the work I do, there’s no one else making sure I’m meeting deadlines but me.

While sometimes our generation’s obsession with productivity can help us stay on track and get things done, this type of nagging thought is usually much more a hindrance than a help. I spend more time overanalyzing my day rather than actually doing anything- whether it be “productive” or not.

What I’ve learned over the past few weeks is that we see time the same way we see money- something that can either be spent well or wasted. As humans, we tend to prioritize the relationships we have, whether it be time, money, etc. by what we get out of them.

My goal for this summer is to slowly undo this way of thinking and balance my mind with the idea that it’s okay to take a break, just because. Let’s look at this summer as an opportunity to change our mindset. Unlike money, time can’t be earned back, and once it’s gone, its gone for good. Don’t lose the chance to treat yourself and enjoy the little things in an effort to maximize what you can check off your list.

Let’s say goodbye to the old, unfulfilling way of life that we as a generation have become so familiar with and use this summer to enjoy our time off and get the most that we can out of life instead of worrying about how much we’ve gotten done.