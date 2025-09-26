Back to School Blues

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stevens chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome back to another year of college! Being back on campus means reuniting with friends, access to amazing student opportunities, and being one year closer to adulthood. Balancing the emotions of being an upperclassman can be challenging, from job applications to leadership positions and upper-level curriculum – here are some ways to navigate this pivotal moment in our lives!

Set Expectations: It’s easy to be pulled in all directions, so it’s important to acknowledge the urgency of certain tasks. Something I’ve incorporated into my routine this semester is telling myself I have to finish a specific assignment before I can do something fun, like attend an on-campus event for a club! Dedicate time to self-care: Find the things that make you happy and spend time doing them! There is no right way to practice self-care, as long as you’re doing something that brightens your day and calms you. For me, listening to music while walking to and from campus has been enjoyable, and I also enjoy going to the gym. Avoid Burnout: One thing I’m trying to prevent this semester is getting burnt out, whether it be academically, professionally, or socially. Try New Things: It’s never too late to branch out – if there’s something that’s calling to you, trust your gut and check it out! It’s easy to slip back into old routines, but adding something new can change your life! My new thing this semester has been joining HerCampus! Live in the Moment: One fear of mine is living with regret, so something I want to focus on this semester is living in the moment and acknowledging all of the experiences I get to have. Instead of thinking forward or backward, my goal is to be present with the big and little moments this semester.

With these things in mind, I hope we all feel more confident approaching this semester!