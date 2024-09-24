The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s the perfect weather to grab a warm drink and curl up with a good book. Whether you’re into tried and true classics or more recent best sellers, this list has it all!

Later, Stephen King

A chilling thriller, Later is the perfect read for you if you’re looking to embrace the scarier side of fall this year. The book tells the story of a young Jamie Conklin who is relatively a normal kid, aside from the fact that he can see and talk to dead people. As Jamie becomes more in touch with his abilities, he and his mother wrestle with whether they’re a gift or a burden in an eerie mix of mystery and horror.

Tell Me Everything, Elizabeth Strout

Author Elizabeth Strout takes readers on a journey to the town of Crosby, Maine where lawyer Bob Burgess becomes entangled in the murder investigation of a man accused of killing his own mother. Bob develops a friendship with writer Lucy Barton, with whom he exchanges thoughts on his fears, regrets, hopes, and the meaning of life itself. As Bob becomes more entwined with the town and its inhabitants, he is forced to confront his own struggles in the past as well as his future.

Dune Franchise, Frank Herbert, Brian Herbert & Frank Anderson

With talks of Dune: Messiah coming out soon in theaters, now is the perfect time to catch up on Dune. A classic science fiction series, the Dune books are for you if you’re looking to envelop yourself deep into a futuristic interstellar society housed on the desert planet of Arrakis. With 6 books written by original author Frank Herbert and another 17 stories written by other authors contributing to the timeline, Dune has no end of content if you’re looking to lose yourself in a weekend of world building.

First Lie Wins, Ashley Elston

Ashley Elston tells the story of Evie Porter who has the perfect boyfriend, perfect friends, and perfect life right down to the house with a white white picket fence. The only thing is, Evie Porter doesn’t exist. Dive into Evie’s struggle to discover who she really is in an exciting read about the meaning of identity. Curl up with a cozy drink and take a journey to Spain filled with excitement and turns at every corner.

The Life Impossible, Matt Haig

#1 New York Times bestselling author Matt Haig explores the life of retired math teacher Grace Winters who inherits a mysterious house from an old friend on the island of Ibiza. The property’s strange nature draws Grace deeper in as she searches for answers about her friend’s death, forcing her to revisit memories of the past and contemplate the meaning of new beginnings.