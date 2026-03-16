Why I’m Proud to be a Woman

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being a woman has come with multiple challenges, facing a lot of societal problems, relationship problems and feeling undermined as a woman. Going through all these challenges and breaking through creates a new strength in me to make me feel powerful, and confident to be proud to be a woman. It creates a better version of myself. That way I know I can go through things and I could still make myself feel proud and happy.

The first reason why I love being a woman is that I love to accessorize and be fashionable. This helps express my personality through the clothes I wear and the way I keep myself. I like to keep myself fun but also presentable, that way when I walk into a room, people can acknowledge my presence and I can also make friends and just connect with other girls that way. I love to be fashionable because it expresses who I am in my identity and what I reflect. I love to wear warm colors and bright colors. That way it shows my happiness and my passion for others and myself. Also wearing makeup and being accessible is a great way to connect with other girls. That way you can create bonds over a certain brand or a certain type of makeup look. It just becomes very natural for me and makes me feel more confident when I have makeup on. It’s also not just for a man’s attention, but for myself, that way, I know I look presentable. I look like my best self so being complimented by others helps me become more of myself and more proud to be who I am as a woman.

The second reason I love being a woman is because it makes me work harder. Coming from an immigrant, single mom who has taught me everything to become the person I am today, she taught me resilience, strength , independence and in a healthy way, the ability to push harder and harder. Knowing that I am one of the few women in my family to go to college and get a degree makes me feel so much more proud of myself. I’m working harder to achieve my goals and get a great career that can hold me and supply me in the future. When a man says “she’s a girl, she can’t do it” or “because you’re a girl you’re too emotional.” It actually makes me work even harder and pushes me to do everything. I do it to prove that person wrong. Just because I’m a girl,that doesn’t define who I am and what my work ethic is. Being a woman for me is so powerful because it gives other women an example to look up to and think “you can do whatever you want and you can be whoever you want. Pushing yourself and becoming who you want to be is the best motivation that there is.” For me, I would love to create my goals, achieve my goals, get good grades, and get everything in life that men think that women cannot get, just because she’s incapable. I love to prove men wrong and to be the person who can achieve everything that I put my mind to. Everything that I always wanted can also come through for me and not just for you because you’re a man. It makes me work harder and push even harder for not just me but for my kids as well. For my kids to know that they have a hardworking mom who will always push themselves to achieve and thrive until great success, no matter what.

These are the reasons why I’m proudto be a woman because I know I come from a bloodline of hardworking, strong, women who fight for where they are and why I’m here right now. I’m so proud to be one of these women who have achieved so much, especially in my family. That way I can be an example for a younger woman and also be a role model to other girls who are scared to be adventurous and to speak their mind and be who they wanna be. I love being a woman because I get to express myself in so many different ways and so many different forms that a man can never do or have the capability to process so I love to be proud to be who I am and be a woman because of what I went through and what I fought for in my life.