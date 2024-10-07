Who is Gen-Z Voting for this Upcoming Election?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

As the days go on, we get closer and closer to Election Day. The presidential election is crucial because it’s the day we as a country cast our votes for who we think should run the country. Most of the new voting pool is a part of Gen Z, as many people in this generation just turned 18 a year or two ago. The current presidential candidates must appeal to the new voters since this generation is entering adulthood.

In an article by NBC News, a poll of 100 people was conducted this August to see who people aged 18-29 would vote for. “Half of Gen Z voters say they’ll vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in November, while one-third say they’ll vote for former President Donald Trump — a bigger gap for the Democratic nominee than some other polls this year but not quite at 2020 levels for the party, according to a new survey of registered voters under 30.” The poll stated that 50 people said they would vote for Kamala Harris, 34 said Former President Donald Trump, six said they would vote for someone else, and ten said they would not. Based on this survey alone, most of Gen Z thinks Kamala would be the better option for president.

Another article from Newsweek.com states that Gen Z has “grown up watching politicians prioritize corporate profits over people, and they’re done waiting for empty promises to materialize. This generation has seen the damage unchecked capitalism, climate inaction, and a broken health care system have caused, and they’ve decided it’s clear that one candidate provides a better option forward.” From this article, Vice President Harris has steady support from Gen Z. Many people may not think this, but having the majority of the Gen Z vote could be pivotal to winning the election.

As a part of Gen Z, I’ve grown to look more into politics as the years have passed, even if I didn’t want to. We are getting older and will be the ones trying to buy homes and raise children, and we must know the future we want for ourselves. So don’t forget to get out and vote on Tuesday, November 5.