What Every College Student Should Prioritize During Summer Break

The shift from academics to summer break can be difficult, especially for college students. Adjusting to the slower pace, having some extra free time and that nagging feeling that you should be doing more can make summer feel harder than it is. Summer is more than just a break, though. It is a time for resetting, reflecting and relaxing. You don’t need to have everything figured out just because it’s summertime, but some intentional choices are a good start.

Rest is the most important thing to prioritize during the summer. Why? During the school year, more than half of college students experience burnout. Burnout can cause physical exhaustion, emotional exhaustion and reduced performance. Catching up on much-needed sleep and rest can go a long way after nine months of stress. Rest doesn’t always mean sleep, though. It can look like practicing your hobbies or picking up new ones, moving your body through workouts, walks or dancing around your room and checking in on your mental health (this could be journaling, starting therapy or simply just slowing down). Whatever makes you feel the most rested is something you should prioritize all summer.

While avoiding any topic pertaining to academics or careers is what most of us want to do during the summer, it is essential to make sure you have clear goals for the future (and maybe work towards them, too). Whether you are looking into internships, taking a summer class, volunteering or even updating your resume, they are all great ways to gain experience. Networking is also a great way to work on your academic/career goals.

Another thing to prioritize in the summer is personal growth. Setting goals for yourself, not just academically or career-wise, building good habits and breaking bad ones, reading just for fun and not because you have to and reflecting on what worked last school year and what didn’t are all great ways to grow as a person.

Social connection is something we don’t get much of during the school year. Between exams and distance, it’s almost impossible to get as much social interaction as we need. Spending quality time with friends and family during the summer is a huge priority for me. Making new memories that don’t include school stress, embracing creativity and spontaneity that we don’t have much time for during the year and catching yourself up on all the time you missed with people you love are all ways that I bring socializing back into my life.

Towards the end of summer, making a “game plan” for the fall will be a life changer. Organize your space, declutter your devices and reestablish simple routines that help you feel grounded. It’s one of the best ways to ease yourself into a new semester.

Everyone’s “ideal” summer will look different. Some will travel around the world, some will travel to their local mall, some will never leave the beach and some will never leave their bed. But the point is to use summer in a way that serves you, not just what is claimed to be “productive” online. At the end of the day, the best summer is one that brings you closer to yourself.