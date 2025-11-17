What “Being Thankful” Really Means When Life Feels Hard

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday by far. I’ve always loved getting together with my family and eating good food, but as I’ve gotten older the novelty of the holiday has worn off. Schoolwork builds up fast, life gets busy and it can stifle the joy in a holiday meant to be one of gratitude. While I’m still looking forward to it, I can’t help but struggle to feel thankful while it all feels heavy. Growing up came with new challenges and responsibilities that damper the holiday magic I used to look forward to, and it crept in without me even realizing. When I feel like this, I know it’s a sign that I need to step back and take a breath. I know rationally there is so much to appreciate, and that letting my stress cloud that is the true thief of holiday joy. So in the moments when I feel overwhelmed or discouraged, gratitude even of the smallest amount helps me through. The beauty of thankfulness is that gratitude is always a choice, and if you take a moment to slow down, it shows up in the little moments we so often miss. Whether it’s a pen I borrowed from a friend that makes me think of them, or a home cooked meal my mom made that she knows I love, these are moments I know I will think back on fondly some day. It’s easy to forget how much good is in our lives and taking a breather not only helps me be present, but find the motivation I need to get through whatever I’m struggling with.

Ironically enough, I know I’ll end up being just as grateful for the hard times as I am for the good. I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason, so no matter how much I’m struggling, I know it’s necessary to get me where I want to be. Now more than ever, our struggles are all for a purpose. After all, at this stage in our lives we are all working towards something bigger, right? So to struggle through a class or be busy with clubs is a blessing, since I know I’ll come out of it more knowledgeable and more loved than I went in. Every hard time has some upside to it as well, like the friends I’ve made in the tough classes and the experiences I’ve gained from being involved in a lot of different things. The perspective you choose in hard times is the difference between success and failure. When hard times strike we can either live in the moment and make the best of it or wallow in hardship, and one may leave you with regret and one will leave you with strength. So long as you’re doing your best to savor the good moments in the bad, you’ll come out the other side more resilient than you went in.

Another great thing about gratitude is that it’s like energy – it can never be destroyed, only transformed. Nostalgia is a marker of happy times I’ve had, and grieving something or someone means I had a reason to care deeply, and I did. Missing someone now just means I have someone worth missing, and looking forward to an event shows how lucky I am to have that opportunity. I get to be excited to graduate, and even just wake up in the morning and go to a college I love with great people. I know there will always be something to worry about in the future, but for right now, I’m choosing to be thankful for my friends, teachers and family in the midst of all the overwhelm, so when Thanksgiving comes this year, I’ll be ready.