This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

There are so many artists out there who have yet to get the recognition they deserve. Here are some I recommend coming from a girl who likes slower, sad music.

Chelsea Jordan

I first discovered Chelsea Jordan on TikTok, but I didn’t even know she sang. She released her debut EP, “BETTER WHEN I’M LONELY,” in November of last year. She only has five songs in her discography, but I can’t wait for more. Her voice is very soothing. If you like artists like Jorja Smith and Snoh Aalegra, I think you will like Chelsea Jordan as well.

Sienna Spiro

Sienna Spiro recently had a song called “MAYBE” go viral on TikTok, which helped get her voice out there more, and in just a few weeks, she has gained so many more listeners. Her debut album is set to release on Feb. 21 of this year. I think she deserves all the hype and more. She reminds me of Billie Eilish in a way, if Eilish had a more profound and raspier voice. If you like a soulful sound, I think you’ll like her.

Griff

Giff will be right up your street for those who love a pop diva. I feel like Griff doesn’t get the recognition she deserves; it wasn’t until she started opening for Sabrina Carpenter on tour that people began to really listen, but when the North American leg of the tour ended, so did the hype. So, if you love pop girls like Tate McRae, Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, etc, you’ll definitely like Griff.

Cleo Sol

Cleo Sol has a very old, soulful jazz vibe to her. As someone who enjoys slow songs, I really enjoy Cleo Sol. It’s the type of music I can see being played at a jazz club. Her latest release, “Fear When You Fly,” is such a beautiful song, and all of her music has an angelic vibe.

Ally Salort

Ally Salort gives a similar vibe to Gracie Abrams, Lizzie McAlpine and Olivia Rodrigo. It’s that same cursive rasp that has become very popular in the past few years. I just recently discovered her, and I really like her song “Deeper Meaning.” If you’re someone who often has crushes or maybe would consider yourself delusional, Ally Salort is for you.

Avery Wilson

Avery Wilson is an extremely talented singer. He has that smooth male R&B voice that everybody loves. His vocal prowess showed when he played the scarecrow in “The Wiz” on Broadway. His songs like “Kiss The Sky” and “Song For You” are definitely some to check out.

Cil

Cil has very relatable music, meaning her music is for the girls. The sad girls, the delusional girls and the angry girls. I think Cil should get more hype, and I always find myself recommending her songs. My favorites from her would have to be “Devil In Your Eyes” and “Girl I Used To Be.” If you listen to anyone from this list, I highly recommend Cil.