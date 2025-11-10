Transitioning from Fall to Winter: Keeping Your Mental Health in Check

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the leaves fade and the air becomes more chill, we begin to shift, not just in weather, but in our moods as well. The transition from fall to winter is cozy, pretty and full of holiday anticipation. As the days get shorter, colder nights and the loss of sunlight begin to take a toll on our mental well-being. Understanding what is happening and taking care of your mental health makes a huge difference.

The first step is to acknowledge the seasonal shift. By protecting your mental health, recognizing that seasonal changes affect people differently, less than teen lower levels of serotonin and sleep habits. Tired and moody, these changes are biological and affect people. Try to create new moments with the sunlight that we have, open your curtains outside, take a walk or even have a sun lamp to help regulate your internal clock.

When it is gloomy and cold outside it’s easy to isolate yourself, to skip study sessions or skip hanging out with your friends because your blanket is just too comforting. Being connected with others has a big impact on your emotional resilience. Consider joining a book club, checking on your friends, connecting with someone who can brighten up your day even when it’s the gloomiest day or even joining a campus event.

Finding a balance of keeping yourself out of bed and prioritizing your rest is the key to giving your body the rest it needs. Resting is good but finding ways to stay active at the same time like doing yoga, indoor cycling, going to the gym or even taking a small walk with your favorite coat on helps to release endorphins and fight off stress, keeping a consistent sleep schedule and schedule to go outside can then regulate your mood and energy levels.

Lastly, be gentle with yourself. Transitions are hard. You are going to face challenges, try to reflect on your emotions by regularly checking and knowing your well-being, asking yourself what you can do to make you feel better, how are you feeling right now. You can talk to a friend you need or you just need someone to talk to.

The shift from fall to winter doesn’t mean you have to lose your spark. Being mindful, showing a little self compassion and connection with others can help you to find an easier way to get through this season with resilience and comfort.