To The Women Who Have Changed My Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Throughout history, women have been the foundation behind every monumental thing. Whether or not they have been recognized, there is always a powerful woman involved in what makes our world what it is. This applies to my life – I could not possibly be where I am today without the amazing women who have paved the path for me and supported me through my life. So what better way to celebrate Women’s History Month than to celebrate the women in my life.

I cannot possibly write this piece without writing about my sister, first and foremost. My sister has been there throughout every stage in my life. Although we are 8 years apart, I feel like that age gap really worked well for us. We were never at the same school at the same time, she moved out when I was young so we didn’t have too much time to get sick of each other and no matter how old or young I was, she has always spoiled me (which I certainly cannot complain about). I love the relationship I have with my sister, and her support throughout my entire life and through everything I have ever gone through, always being my number 1 cheerleader, has helped me get through so much to get where I am today. So although we have always been at two completely different stages in our lives, I am so grateful that she has always stopped what she is doing to help me whenever she can and am so grateful to have her in my life. She stepped in when others couldn’t and is such a loving role model to me.

Secondly, my best friend, Lucy. This is honestly the longest friendship I have in my life, and no matter what is going on in our lives, she is always there and always loves me unconditionally. I am grateful to have so many people in my life that care so much about me, but Lucy always goes above and beyond. For the past 5 years, the amount of memories I have made with her, the amount of places we have traveled together, the amount of hugs we have shared – there is truly nothing that compares to our friendship. She has always had my back through the toughest times, and guided me to find the best parts of life. I wouldn’t be the woman I am today without her being there for me through everything. My friends have always meant the world to me, and have such a big place in my heart. Even friends like Roxy, who has clung onto me like a leech, but instead of sucking the life out of me, she has instead poured so much unwarranted love into me. There are times where I don’t understand why these two love me so much, but without their love, I wouldn’t nearly be the person I have become. Their love changed my outlook on myself, my worth and how I want to love and support my friends. Being loved unconditionally by anyone can truly change your life for the better.

Lastly, every woman in my life has contributed in some way. To my mother, although our relationship hasn’t been the best, and we’ve had our moments, you stepping up more and more as of recent shows so much improvement to me and means a lot. It is nice to have that figure in your life helping me during such a transformational period. To Emma, although we started getting close this year, you’ve been such a good rock to fall on. You fully get all my crashouts or bursts of excitement and I have never felt so seen and supported by someone so quickly and couldn’t ask for a better person to have by my side. To my amazing suitemates, Savannah, Alex, Elda and Ashley, I have never felt more comfortable living with strangers as much as I do now, and the amount of love I have grown for you all will stay with me forever. I truly am so lucky to have been put together into this space with you all and so grateful for all the memories and love. Every woman in my life, no matter how big or small, or how long they’ve been in my life, has contributed so much to the person I am today. Even the women who are no longer in my life, have taught me lessons that molded who I am as well. They say it takes a village to raise someone, and I truly believe that the foundation to mine were the powerful and supportive women who stuck by me at any time.