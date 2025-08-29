The Working Girl: A Reflection of Working My Summer Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It seems like unlike a lot of my peers back at school, or even in this day in age, I am paying for my own college experience. The tuition, the housing and the interest on my loans. Although the end price scares me a lot, I truly believe my education is worth the investment. Given that, I do everything I can to not only put myself ahead financially (or at least try), but also to make myself stand out as a great candidate once I graduate. That being said, unlike most of my previous summers, I spent the summer working. Not just one job, but two!

I have to admit, I didn’t always make the best decisions financially this summer, but I made sure I had the means to mess up. Regardless, I made necessary payments for loans, and set up goals and plans for where my money would go.

I found it frustrating having to work everyday. I am truly blessed to have the opportunity to have a job in the first place, let alone two, but the work took a toll on me physically and mentally. Going from stressing over exams and constantly working on assignments for a year, straight into working 12 hour days, five to six days a week never gave me the “break” that I think I really needed. Instead, I would find myself up until 2 a.m. each night working on research for my internship, all while after finishing eight to ten hour shifts at a food joint.

All through the summer, I had repeated a cycle. A work cycle. This gave me consistency in my days, yes, but drained me from any energy I would once have, and would lay over into other days. Learning how to manage two jobs with two different schedules and responsibilities truly taught me that I need constants and I need balance. I always got my jobs done, but at what cost?

No matter what job, internship or just plans you have for yourself after a school year, I think teaching or instilling good habits before them are key. Like for me, I’ve always had a spending problem. Once I earn my own money, I always treat myself way too much. This summer was no different, until it was too late. Now these last few paychecks, I have limited myself to not spend a dime. As hard as it can be for me, I have to in order to reach my goals. I find the dilemma I put myself in now has been very difficult and stressful because I have this internal pressure to meet a certain goal. I think the pressure I put on myself eats at me, and diminishes my motivation and sanity I have working these jobs. Either that, or the burn out is real.

College is no joke, and it’s a lot of work. So when I say I’m looking forward to the new year to finally get a break, just know, I will most likely be disappointed and most likely more burned out then I already am. This isn’t an article about what I could’ve done better or a guide through working your summers. It’s simply a plea and a relief that summer is finally over.