The Ultimate Plus-One: Why I’m Dating My Routine This Valentine’s Day

In a world of ‘Reservation for Two,’ there’s something compelling about a reservation for one. This year, I’m skipping the stress of the ‘perfect date’ and committing to the epic romance: the one where I actually have my life together. Whether it’s perfecting that dewy blush-balm glow, crushing an afternoon meeting with the Department Chair or perfecting my Italian directions, I’ve realized that the best Valentine’s gift is the peace that comes with a solid Sunday reset. Thus, grab your favorite latte and planner: we’re reclaiming February 14th as a day of high standards and greater productivity.

We’ve all been there: it’s Sunday night, and your laptop has roughly 20 tabs open, half of which are Canvas modules and discussion posts you’ve been ignoring since Friday afternoon. My ‘Sunday Reset’ started as a way to survive, but it’s turned into my favorite form of self-care. It begins with clearing my desk and writing down a physical to-do list. While listening to Jessica Baio on repeat and sipping hot chocolate or tea with milk, I realized that clearing my physical space was actually clearing my mental space. By the time Monday rolls around, I’m not walking up to chaos; I’m waking up to total peace. It’s an act of kindness to my ‘Future Self’ that beats a box of chocolates any day.

Confidence is a tool, and sometimes that tool comes in a gold-capped tube. Lately, I’ve been obsessed with my Blush Balm Lip & Cheek Set in ‘Cranberry’. I’ll confess, switching from powder to balm had a learning curve: figuring out how to blend so it looked like a natural glow rather than a streak was a process. Once I nailed the placement, everything changed. Looking in the mirror right before my meeting with a Department Chair, I didn’t just see a student; I saw someone who looked great, polished and ready to lead. Taking those five minutes to master a new skill just for myself made me feel like the main character of my own day, and that’s a type of love that doesn’t need a Valentine.

There is a specific kind of adrenaline that comes from crushing a goal you’ve set for yourself. This week, I decided to ‘date my ambition’ by showing up for my future career with the same energy I’d bring to a first date. Getting into my meeting with Dr. Bell to discuss the First Year Research Opportunity, I relied on my prep: having my questions ready made me feel less like a nervous scholar and more like a peer. The most empowering part? Realizing she didn’t just want a set of hands to do the work, she wanted my own voice and input to help shape the research. Between that meeting and the ‘I just nailed this’ high of finishing my Italian oral quiz, I’ve learned that achieving your own potential is the most fulfilling relationship you can have. When you invest in your own growth, the returns are way better than any bouquet.

Reclaiming your time also means reclaiming your campus. We often think of the most beautiful spots at St. John’s as places to meet friends, but some of my best ‘solo dates’ have occurred in the DAC Living Room or the Foyer. There is something so peaceful about securing a spot by the window, opening your laptop and treating yourself to a Starbucks iced matcha. It’s the ultimate reward for a week of hard work. In those moments, I’m not ‘the girl sitting alone’; I’m a student taking up space, enjoying my own company and self-motivating. It turns a study session into a high-standard experience.

So this February 14th, don’t wait for a text back or last-minute plan to feel unique. Write your own schedule, wear the Cranberry blush that makes you feel alive and be your own plus-one. Whether you’re mastering Italian or prepping for a research meeting, remember that the most stable, rewarding and high-standard relationship you have is the one you’re building with yourself. Grab your matcha and planner: we’ve got bigger things to fall in love with than a date.