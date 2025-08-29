The Secret to Surviving College? It’s Not Coffee, It’s Discipline

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The truth? College is a rollercoaster. One second you’re crying over a grade that didn’t go your way and the next you’re giggling with your girls over iced coffee like nothing ever happened. That is the beauty (and chaos) of it all. It’s messy, unpredictable and shaping you in ways you don’t even notice until later.

As someone who has always been the “high-achieving, never-take-a-breath” type, college hit me differently. It’s not just classes and exams, it’s this in-between space where you’re figuring out who you are socially, emotionally and professionally. Basically, it’s where your identity, friendships and career goals all crash into each other simultaneously.

Here’s the thing nobody tells you: discipline is the secret ingredient. Be exactly who you want to be, but also be disciplined enough to stick with habits that will get you there. Motivation might get you started, but discipline keeps you going. Think about it. Remember that book you swore you’d finish by May that is still sitting on the shelf? It wasn’t a lack of time, it was a lack of discipline to make it part of your routine. (Guilty as charged).

Balancing classes, building friendships, working part-time and trying to live outside academics is… a lot. But, growth doesn’t happen without sacrifice. And spoiler alert: that sacrifice is usually time. Sometimes that means skipping a night out to stay caught up, or saying no to extra shifts at work so you can finally master that concept you’ve been struggling with. Every day in college feels like a negotiation with yourself over where your time goes.

That is why discipline matters. It’s not about being “perfect” or having every second planned; it’s about choosing the harder options now for the better payoff later. And honestly that’s what makes the whole experience worth it.

College is challenging, but it’s also a time when you see just how much you are capable of. If you can stay disciplined enough to show up for yourself, even when it is hard, you’ll realize that the goals, dreams and version of yourself you’ve been picturing aren’t as far away as they feel. They’re actually right there, waiting for you to want them enough.