This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By: Amelia-Rose Williams

My whole life, I’ve struggled with what it means to actually feel like you’re good at something. We always say “comparison is the thief of joy”, but how do you actually stop feeling like everything is a competition and just focus on your capability of completing a task?

This feeling first emerged for me at a very young age; the school I was enrolled in was very focused on creating as many highly intellectual individuals as possible. While that isn’t a bad thing, it was a system that has been deeply rooted in school systems for ages.

Through assessment of our intelligence in the main four subjects: history, science, math and English. They determined our intelligence and how well we absorbed certain material; it kinda felt like we were in that one movie, “The Thinning”.

Anyways, when I realized the totem pole, or, for lack of a better word, hierarchy system that was forming before me. I became more reluctant to learn that I was going into school originally. I felt like I was being given up on before I even had a chance to prove myself.

This slowly became a manifestation of self-hatred and doubting myself even when I knew what the correct answers were. Our teachers led with an “iron fist”; it was even worse for me because I had siblings who were completely different students from me, especially my older brother, who was 4 years ahead of me, whom I was often compared to.

I became afraid to raise my hand to answer questions I knew the answers to, in fear that I wasn’t intelligent enough. As time went on, I got out of that school system and went to my county school instead of my district. I became a completely different student.

I began challenging myself and pushing past the hierarchy that they placed me in. I wanted to prove to myself that I was more than the box they placed me in. I worked extremely hard to prove that. However, by the time I got to the end of high school, I had to face an important question.

How much of that ambition and drive was truly mine? Why did I push myself so far? Was it because I wanted to better something for myself? Or did I have a point to prove to the people who wronged me? It was time for me to move on, but I didn’t have any idea of where I wanted to go.

With college right around the corner, I had to make a decision. I wanted to be away from home, but be close enough that visits weren’t so difficult. I chose New York and I chose St. John’s for those reasons. Now my journey and mindset had completely shifted. I now became obsessed with finding my own passion.

What inspires me, what makes me want to keep going- I had to ask myself: where does my passion lie? It’s been difficult being a legal studies major who loves fashion and the freedom of expression. I’ve been asking myself: how can I take my future career and combine it with something I love so much, so I can love it just as much too!

That’s been my plan to combat this feeling: taking what I love and pouring it into something else to inspire the people around me. I want to document this journey more as I try to find the answers and figure out how to get over this. It’s been a long time coming; it’s hard and not easy in the slightest.

I see so many people talking about how to get rid of it, but not the true, raw emotions of how it feels. It’s so draining, debilitating, so exhausting and it’s even worse when I’m going through a depressive episode. I want people to know that they are not alone. It’s okay to feel out of place, find what stands out to you the most and start digging deeper. Even if it takes some time, I believe you can get over it!