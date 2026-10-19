The importance of a self-care day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Life can be so busy and hard sometimes when you get caught up in work, responsibilities and school; you have no time to think about yourself or take care of others in your life. That’s why it’s important to have a self-care day to take the time to recharge, relax and feel like the best version of yourself to go forward.

A self-care day is a perfect opportunity to just slow down and give yourself a break to relax. So, taking a nice long warm bath is a perfect way to do so with one of your favorite candles. You’ll have a great aroma to smell and put on some relaxing music, and you can watch one of your shows or read a book and just take the time to let your body relax in the water. You don’t have to be productive every second of the day. Sometimes this is exactly what you need.

Using a self-care day is a great way to focus on the little things that make you feel good and happy about yourself. Do your skincare routine to make your skin feel nice and flourish. Get your nails done, wash your hair and even do a face mask to relax your pores and get it all clean. These little activities help you feel more confident in yourself and refreshed.

Self-care isn’t about beauty routines; it’s about making the time to do things that bring you the happiness that you deserve: going on a walk, listening to your favorite coffee shop, listening to music, spending time with friends, or just reading. A good book can really lift your spirits. Choose an activity that will make you feel happy and relaxed and not stressed out; just give yourself a mental and physical break.

You’re stepping away from your phone and social media because the constant scrolling is making you feel overwhelmed. You’re just comparing yourself to others online and thinking about things that you want to constantly just put your phone away. Give yourself the time to just get a break from social media that can be very addictive, and focus on yourself instead.

Personally, I love to go to the spa when I get a chance, when I want to just splurge on myself about twice a year. Having a little quick little getaway was amazing. It makes me feel so relaxed and so excited. I went to QC Spa in Governors Island, and the pools and different baths I got to go into were amazing. I enjoyed my time so much. It helped me just distressed. I did this for my birthday and I will really recommend it. It’s an amazing time to just be with yourself and just be in the water.

You don’t want to leave here exhausted; take a break. Having a little time for yourself on a regular basis helps you keep feeling balanced and gives you energy to handle your daily challenges.