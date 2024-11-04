The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

The Gardener and His Flower

became strangers.

As the seasons changed,

the winter ultimately tore them apart.

His flower wept and wept

Becoming flaccid and grey

His once-vibrant flower

Overpowered by snowflakes and loss.

Above the carpels head,

the billowing clouds subsided with hues of gold

A warm commencement of Spring

As the mountains of snow began to melt

And streams began to ripple.

The Flower is so happy yet, hollow

The beaming sun

Scorched the Flower;

Wilting its’ eyelids

Their boastful petals

Became shrivel and meek;

The Gardener’s admiration dwindled.

The carpel rampaged; outpouring

Yet, the Gardener watered the flowers’ seeds

The carpel rampaged

Yet, the Gardener planted fresh soil

The flower dissected his insides

And the Gardened would gently console its’ petals

Sewing each leaf with caution

The carpel, then, bit the gardener

Opening his wounded hand

–A rosebud?

The shade of pink was so soft

So sweet

It spoke

And it just loved me.