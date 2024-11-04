The Gardener and His Flower
became strangers.
As the seasons changed,
the winter ultimately tore them apart.
His flower wept and wept
Becoming flaccid and grey
His once-vibrant flower
Overpowered by snowflakes and loss.
Above the carpels head,
the billowing clouds subsided with hues of gold
A warm commencement of Spring
As the mountains of snow began to melt
And streams began to ripple.
The Flower is so happy yet, hollow
The beaming sun
Scorched the Flower;
Wilting its’ eyelids
Their boastful petals
Became shrivel and meek;
The Gardener’s admiration dwindled.
The carpel rampaged; outpouring
Yet, the Gardener watered the flowers’ seeds
The carpel rampaged
Yet, the Gardener planted fresh soil
The flower dissected his insides
And the Gardened would gently console its’ petals
Sewing each leaf with caution
The carpel, then, bit the gardener
Opening his wounded hand
–A rosebud?
The shade of pink was so soft
So sweet
It spoke
And it just loved me.