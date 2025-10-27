The Coziest Cafes to Study this Fall in NYC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the midterm season is coming before us and the city starts to shine in colors of amber and gold, there is nothing like grabbing a warm cup of coffee and jumping into a nice cozy café. Manhattan has no limits on spots where you can study and sit all afternoon. Here are some cozy warm cafés that you can study in to have the perfect mix of caffeine and comfort.

First, near NYU, you can find the Ivory Farm. It’s one of the favorites among students and freelancers around the area. It has a rustic look with wooden tables and ambient lighting that makes it a perfect place to not feel rushed and just focus on your task. There is amazing coffee, access to Wi-Fi and it has an atmosphere that is inviting for a nice, long study session. If you plan on staying for a long time, you may want to grab a spot. They’re an outlet because they tend to fill out very quickly. Many folks love this little café and it’s quite popular.

Second place is coffee, coffee project, New York. It’s located in the East Village. It brings a lovely bright space with a modern minimalistic design. It has free Wi-Fi that you can access and it has very good coffee and pastries as well. It’s surrounded by wooden tables and nature that makes it feel so nice, cozy and warm. The energy surrounding the area is also very calm and quiet, because most people are also studying just like you. Try to get a spot near the corner or the window to have fewer distractions and a better way to focus.

Third is the Remi Flower and Coffee. The spot is such a dreamy place where you can study in a flower shop with plants and nature surrounding you. When you step into a world with soft fragrance from fresh flowers and pastel colors from roses, cuties and even baby breath around the walls. It’s like you walked into a greenhouse design of creativity and the natural lights from the windows gazing on the gold access decor make the place super Instagram worthy. They have very unique copies as well like the lavender and rose latte having a unique combination of floral notes and creamy espresso. They also have unique drinks like Matcha tiramisu and a tiramisu latte as well. This place is such a peaceful and trending environment. It has a beautiful background and has music as well so you can just have a calm study day with amazing drinks.

In summary, these are some fun and diverse cafés that you can study in that have a very creative and calming atmosphere. I hope you do check these places out because it’s worth stopping in and even grabbing a cup of coffee.