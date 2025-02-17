Super Bowl 59: A Game of Records, Controversy and Cultural Moments

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

This year’s Super Bowl will go down as one of the most controversial and historic Super Bowls yet. The highly anticipated rematch of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs had everything from broken records to statement-making performances and even surprising attendees.

Not only did the Eagles steal the show and dominate the Chiefs, they also stole the hearts of pretty much every woman in America. They have both Jalen Hurts, who TikTok deemed the best-looking quarterback in the NFL, and Saquon Barkley, who had the best running back season in NFL history, breaking the record for the most rushing yards in a single season.

The Eagles are also home to the most lovable offensive line and the best defensive lineup in the league. The Eagles beat the two-time reigning champs, preventing them from becoming the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row. The Eagles are finally getting the recognition that they deserve and the internet seems to be loving it.

The other star of the show was definitely Kendrick Lamar, who performed a controversial halftime show. Many people ran to TikTok trying to decipher the messages they thought Kendrick was trying to get across in his show. He started his performance by stating “The revolution is about to be televised, you picked the right time, but the wrong guy.” Many people think this was a nod to our newly elected president who was in attendance at the game. Kendrick’s performance featured mainly black male dancers to represent how black men are oppressed in America. There’s a lot of discourse around the performance online, with some saying it was extremely boring and that he should’ve sung more songs people knew, but others are clapping back, saying the real issue is that people don’t understand the performance.

He also threw shade at Drake during his performance because is the beef really ever over? I think Kendrick took this opportunity to send a message and make a statement, and whether people want to take the time to understand the message, well that’s up to them.

At the end of the day, this game will continue to be talked about for years to come. If you haven’t taken time to watch the highlights of Super Bowl 59, I highly recommend it. Now that the season is over the Eagles will continue to bask in their glory until next season when a new story starts. Until then… GO BIRDS!!!