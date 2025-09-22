Suicide Prevention Month: What it Means to Me

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You are never, ever alone and every month of the year should be suicide awareness month because the awareness deals with human lives and how we can always be there for one another in different ways. Being in a difficult headspace no matter what is going on in your life can be very disheartening and hopeless. Nevertheless, there are a plethora of outlets and sources for getting the reliable care and help you need for escaping that mental captivity. As someone who has been around various mental health learning opportunities and trials, being an advocate for those who cannot speak for themselves or need help having their voice heard is so important for growth and outreach.

As September hits, what “Suicide Prevention Month” means to me is bringing awareness to the harshness and reality of needing a way out of your distress, and shedding light on peoples testimonies to show encouragement and community. I personally have experienced loved ones suffer suicidal tendancies and thoughts, and it openend my eyes to a whole new meaning of support. Being there for someone can be deeper than encouraging words and actions. Love is the most important thing we as humans can express toward one another, and selflessly care for our peers.

A big way of showing up for someone in a time of need is putting them first. Opening your mind and heart to just listen to the person and let them explain and vent whatever they need to, your silence and undivided attention is so strengthening and reassuring for someone. Something as simple as checking up on someone regularly and truly treating each other with kindness and attention goes a long way. I have learned that it means more than meaningless words and empty promises. Remember that this is not about you or how you feel, but what the recipient person is feeling and going through, and how you are their safe space.

While looking out for your loved ones is crucial, a key part of looking out for others is looking after yourself. During “Suicide Prevention Month” we cater towards mental health awareness and stories while providing resources. However, if you do not take care of your own mental health it can be hard to truly help someone else. Carrying the load of another person’s thoughts can mix into your own, and if you have unresolved stresses in your mind already, it can cause a dangerous chaos of confusion. You can be selflessly vigilant for others while still maintaining your own health and well being. This allows you to authentically open your heart and mind to whoever you are interacting with to give your absolute focus and love.

Pray, call a trusted loved one, write in your personal journal, meditate, listen to music, draw or find an outreach source. These are just some ways to keep your mind stimulated when going through a difficult time. Remember that you are never, ever alone and that even though September we recognize it more, that there is always a community out there, year-round, that is present, active for help and assistance for every person.