Shh, Don’t Tell Him the Flame Is About to Burn Out

Your beaming sun scorched me,
Wilting my roses and bumblebee.
The clouds no longer glide or swoon
They are empty
There is no rain to nourish my trees.
There is no wind to cradle me to sleep.
A moonless night
And yet
our eyes met
Your eyes twinkled,
Shining in my darkest night
the wind chimes stood silent
As the billowing smoke took flight
the flames festered and danced
With your cheek pressed against mine
Your eyes closed
the shadows began to chant
And I was scared
You know I don’t like the dark
And in expectation
You remained quiet, dreaming
Dreaming without me
I wonder if I will ever see the sun
for I am too scared to breathe
for what I thought
was so deviant
I freed your hand
And I started to cry
Your eyes opened,
never reaching mine
Our eyes met once again,
Your eyes no longer twinkled
You smiled, opening your hand
With a rosebud
The shade of pink was so soft
It was so sweet
It spoke
And it just loved me