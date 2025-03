Shh, Don’t Tell Him the Flame Is About to Burn Out

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

Your beaming sun scorched me,

Wilting my roses and bumblebee.Â

The clouds no longer glide or swoon

They are empty

There is no rain to nourish my trees.

There is no wind to cradle me to sleep.Â

A moonless nightÂ

And yetÂ

our eyes met

Your eyes twinkled,

Shining in my darkest nightÂ

the wind chimes stood silentÂ

As the billowing smoke took flightÂ

the flames festered and dancedÂ

With your cheek pressed against mineÂ

Your eyes closedÂ

the shadows began to chantÂ

And I was scared

You know I don’t like the darkÂ

And in expectationÂ

You remained quiet, dreamingÂ

Dreaming without meÂ

I wonder if I will ever see the sun

for I am too scared to breatheÂ

for what I thoughtÂ

was so deviant

I freed your hand

And I started to cry

Your eyes opened,Â

never reaching mineÂ

 Our eyes met once again,

Your eyes no longer twinkledÂ

You smiled, opening your hand

With a rosebudÂ

The shade of pink was so softÂ

It was so sweet

It spokeÂ

And it just loved me