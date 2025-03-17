Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Shh, Don’t Tell Him the Flame Is About to Burn Out

Julissa Osorno
Your beaming sun scorched me,

Wilting my roses and bumblebee. 

The clouds no longer glide or swoon

They are empty

There is no rain to nourish my trees.

There is no wind to cradle me to sleep. 

A moonless night 

And yet 

our eyes met

Your eyes twinkled,

Shining in my darkest night 

the wind chimes stood silent 

As the billowing smoke took flight 

the flames festered and danced 

With your cheek pressed against mine 

Your eyes closed 

the shadows began to chant 

And I was scared

You know I don’t like the dark 

And in expectation 

You remained quiet, dreaming 

Dreaming without me 

I wonder if I will ever see the sun

for I am too scared to breathe 

for what I thought 

was so deviant

I freed your hand

And I started to cry

Your eyes opened, 

never reaching mine 

 Our eyes met once again,

Your eyes no longer twinkled 

You smiled, opening your hand

With a rosebud 

The shade of pink was so soft 

It was so sweet

It spoke 

And it just loved me

St. John's '24

Julissa is a first-gen, Colombian master's student. She is currently a research assistant in CHIRP. Her research interests include addressing race/ethnicity in Latinx-American and immigrant populations. Aside from writing and reading peer reviews, she enjoys watching movies, listening to music, and eating sushi!