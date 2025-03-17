Shh, Don’t Tell Him the Flame Is About to Burn Out

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Your beaming sun scorched me,

Wilting my roses and bumblebee.

The clouds no longer glide or swoon

They are empty

There is no rain to nourish my trees.

There is no wind to cradle me to sleep.

A moonless night

And yet

our eyes met

Your eyes twinkled,

Shining in my darkest night

the wind chimes stood silent

As the billowing smoke took flight

the flames festered and danced

With your cheek pressed against mine

Your eyes closed

the shadows began to chant

And I was scared

You know I don’t like the dark

And in expectation

You remained quiet, dreaming

Dreaming without me

I wonder if I will ever see the sun

for I am too scared to breathe

for what I thought

was so deviant

I freed your hand

And I started to cry

Your eyes opened,

never reaching mine

Our eyes met once again,

Your eyes no longer twinkled

You smiled, opening your hand

With a rosebud

The shade of pink was so soft

It was so sweet

It spoke

And it just loved me