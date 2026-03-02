Romanticizing NYC vs. Actually Affording NYC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

New York City is the dream city to be in and the city that never sleeps. It’s brownstone townhouses in Brooklyn, the iced coffee walk in Soho, to the sky view, main character subway rides and late-night pizza runs. Social media has perfected the aesthetic of playing the role of rooftop sunsets, spontaneous museum dates, thrifted outfits and soft glam mornings, but romanticizing NYC and actually affording it are two different experiences that can really give you a rude awakening.

The dream vision of New York seems effortless: you wake up in a sunlit apartment with tall windows, grabbing a seven-dollar oatmeal latte without even thinking about it. You go to small boutiques, get invited to dinner dates and attend pop-up events. There’s always something happening and you always want to be a part of what’s going on in the city because you feel everything is an opportunity and independence within the city.

Reality check is the rent is due and difficult to be in. New York is the most expensive city in the country so rent takes up more than half of your income. Groceries cost way more than transportation and it adds up. Every three dollars that you spend adds up very quickly and even grabbing that cute latte at your favorite coffee shop can be very expensive. Instead of romanticizing the subway, you’re getting squeezed into very packed trains that smell really bad. And instead of having the most beautiful apartment you always dreamed of, you are realizing that a cozy Studio might really be the best thing, being in a shoebox near your sink, right next to your bed. The pressure of keeping up with dressing well,l going out and everything adds up and it can be very expensive.

Finding a balance in making NYC affordable does not mean you have to give up this romantic idea, it just means to redefine what it means to be romantic. It can be watching the sunset from a free park instead of a rooftop bar. I’m finding affordable places to eat in restaurants that have happy hours. Finding cute gift shops instead of designer stores. I’m hosting potluck dinners instead of going out every weekend. That way you can save money and still have fun with your friends. When exploring different neighborhoods and going to different places, you can walk instead of taking an Uber or the subway. Budgeting becomes a form of independence.Now you’re not losing yourself at the same time making experiences more meaningful, and taking more into consideration about your status and your financial needs first.

You can chase the aesthetic while still protecting your peace, you can explore and be financially smart at the same time. The real NYC glow is trying every rooftop it can to learn how to build stability.