Protecting Your Peace in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College life can be chaotic. Between classes, social events, clubs, school work, etc. it can be so easy to forget about your own peace of mind. Finding peace isn’t just something you do, it’s something you learn as time goes on, something you continue to work towards and something you try to protect. These are the main ways I protect my peace in a college setting:

Boundaries

I’m the type of person who will go out of their way for people, do things I don’t have time for, and have a really hard time saying no, even when I should. Saying no to extra commitments, social plans that I’m just way too drained for or to people who take way more than they give is something I struggle to do on a daily basis . It’s extremely difficult, especially because I just want to make sure everyone is happy. But, working on this boundary has made me realize that it’s not my job to make everyone happy while stretching myself thin. I’m just one person, and I do more than enough. Learning to say no also makes room for something else just as important; finding the right people to say yes to.

Finding Who Your People Are, and Who Aren’t

College can make you feel like you need to click with everyone you meet and that if you don’t, there’s something wrong with you. But peace comes from finding your circle of people. Not everyone is meant to be your person, and that’s okay. Finding a good group of people that share my values and make me feel good has bettered my college experience more than I can describe in words.



Stay Away from Negative Energy

Negative energy doesn’t just drain you in the moment, it lingers and makes it harder to focus on what truly matters. Protecting your peace means choosing to stay away from environments and people that constantly pull you down. Think of it as protecting your energy, not isolating yourself.

Small Habits

Peace doesn’t always have to be found on a huge vacation or an “escape from the real world”. It can be found in showing up for yourself in small ways. I find peace in my fall playlist that I blast anytime I drive. I find peace in lighting my pumpkin scented candle while I do my school work. I find peace in writing down my thoughts after a long day. These small ways of bringing calmness into my life are so important.



Stop Comparing

In college, it is extremely common to feel like you’re not doing enough. Not taking enough important classes, not having enough internships or jobs, not posting cool enough things on Instagram. But, once you stop comparing yourself to everyone around you, you will realize you are exactly where you need to be. Sometimes rest can feel “wrong” when everyone else looks busy. But I learned that rest is a part of the work. Do your own thing on your own path. Remind yourself that everyone is on a different timeline and that’s okay! Not comparing yourself is one of the hardest and most effective ways to protect your peace. And when you stop comparing, you create more space to embrace yourself for who you are.

Self Love

Self love is more than just treating yourself, it’s about truly valuing who you are. At the end of the day, you spend the most time with yourself, and the relationship you have with you is the one that matters most. When you start embracing your strengths, forgiving your flaws, and appreciating the person you’re becoming, other people’s opinions lose their power. The more you love yourself, the more grounded and at peace you’ll feel.

Protecting my peace in college has been less about getting it “perfect” and more about figuring it out as I go. Some days I get it right, others not so much, and that’s okay. What matters is that I’m learning what makes me feel grounded and holding onto those things, even when life feels messy. Hopefully, some of the ways I’ve found peace can make things a little lighter for you, too.