NYC Fall Date Night Ideas

Whether you are in a relationship or not, here are some cute NYC fall date ideas for you and your beau, or if not, these would make the perfect excursion to enjoy with your friends.

Haunted Mini Golf

There is a perfect mini golf location located near the High Line on West 14th Street called Puttery. Around this time of year, it is decorated with lots of fall and Halloween decorations. Not only can you enjoy the mini golf, but you will also get to indulge in specialty cocktails and fantastic food. This would be the perfect date night activity or a fun activity to do with your friend group.

Stargazing on the High Line

This one is more targeted at couples. Although a low-key activity, it’s also very romantic. Located on the high line are telescopes you can use to see the stars. It’s the perfect relaxing activity, especially if you’re just getting to know someone.

Attend an Outdoor Movie Night

There’s nothing like a good movie and cozy fall weather to really make you feel good. The Roof Top Cinema Club has so many good movies to offer this season. This month, they are playing some iconic movies, including Twilight, Hocus Pocus, Practical Magic and even newer releases like Wicked and Sinners. Classic date night idea that never goes wrong.

Queens County Farm Museum

The Queens County Farm Museum has so much to offer this time of year. For a date with your significant other or if you’re with a group of friends, I would suggest the pumpkin patch, which is free to enter, the Moonlight Maze coming up on October 18th and 31st, with tickets going for $18 and taste testing all the treats at the donut shop and cider booths. All information is available on their website.

Little Charli’s Pizza-Making Class

Located at 271 Bleaker Street, Little Charli is a relatively new restaurant known for its Roman-style pizza, featuring fresh ingredients baked in a brick oven. The cozy lighting and intimate space are perfect for a fall date. If you’re looking to enjoy the food, they’re open Tuesday and Wednesday from 3 pm to 11 pm, Thursday and Friday from 3 pm to 12 am, Saturday from 2 pm to 12 am, and Sunday from 5 pm to 10 pm. If you want to get your hands dirty and enjoy the whole experience, they offer pizza-making classes on Sundays and Mondays. They are available for booking on Resy, with Sundays at 12 pm and Mondays featuring two seatings: 6 pm & 8:30 pm. Monday classes are five courses & include beer & wine. They are communal table seatings.

Go to a Speakeasy

I don’t know if it’s just me, but something about a speakeasy makes a great ending to the perfect fall day. If you’re in the mood, there is no better way to enjoy your night than listening to some jazz, having a drink and chatting with your significant other or friends. When it comes to finding the best, TikTok offers a wide range of recommendations for all your speakeasy needs.

Visit a Haunted House

There are numerous haunted houses scattered throughout NYC. We have Blood Manor, located on Broadway; The Haunted NYC Bank in SoHo; and Hallows End, located in Brooklyn, to name a few. If you love the Halloween vibes and all things scary, this could be the perfect date idea for you and your beau.

Central Park Boat House

Another one targeted at the couples! You can live out your “The Notebook” dreams by renting a boat in Central Park and taking in the beautiful scenery. Boats are available for rent daily from 10 am to dusk. The rental rate is $25 per hour from Monday to Thursday and $30 per hour from Friday to Saturday. If you didn’t want to end the Central Park fun there, they also have a restaurant and offer dockside dining, the perfect way to spend a fall day.