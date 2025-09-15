NYC Bucketlist: Fall Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s nothing like New York City in the fall. With the new season approaching, New York City has so much to offer, from festivals to food crawls. Here are some of the best events to attend this upcoming fall.

The New York Comedy Festival

From Friday, November 7th to Sunday, November 16th, the New York City Comedy Festival is where the best comedians in NYC gather together for shows at iconic venues. This year will bring more than 200 comedians for 100 shows throughout the five boroughs, including legendary Margaret Cho, and well-known podcast comedians like The Basement Yard and Hannah Berner. Tickets are available for purchase now, with more shows being announced soon.

All Things Go Festival

The All Things Go Music Festival highlights queer-femme artists of the moment. The event is returning for three days to the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens this September. The newest “It Girl,” Doechii, is set to headline on September 27th. Other headline acts include Lucy Dacus, Remi Wolf, Clario, and The Marias. You can lock down your tickets now if you are interested.

Haunted House (Blood Manor)

If you are excited for Halloween, going to a haunted house may be right up your street. Blood Manor is NYC’s most terrifying haunted house. Located in Downtown Manhattan and spanning over 10,000 square feet of haunted rooms, you are almost guaranteed some unforgettable horror. Tickets are available now, starting at $46.

Oktoberfest Events

New York City hosts some of the best Oktoberfest events. This year, some of those events include week-long waterside parties, brewery bashes and many feasts that will all capture the German vibes of Oktoberfest. Some locations hosting events include both Black Forest Brooklyn locations, Clinton Hall and many more.

Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail

If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family, the New York Botanical Garden is hosting an immersive experience inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. The event will run on select evenings from September 25th to November 30th. The tickets start at $35 for kids and $45 for adults. Visitors get to walk through more than 8,300 square feet of interactive video projection and sculptures of iconic characters from the film.