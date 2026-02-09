No Partner, No Pressure

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes celebrating Valentine’s Day single is the best thing you can do. Nothing is holding you back and no one is standing in your way. You can buy that bag, you can dye your hair, you can wear your pajamas and order Chinese food. The opportunities are endless on February 14th, and while couples shove their P.D.A. in your face, reminding you of what you don’t have, it’s important to remember what you do have. Often we forget love starts within.

Self-love is a continuous act, a devotion, like a prayer we whisper every night; it’s something every human should hold close to their heart. As we know, loving ourselves can take many forms like eating that chocolate cake in the fridge, getting your nails done or buying yourself flowers. But while physical flowers are beautiful, we must also water the flowers growing inside of us: patience, humility, boundaries, goals and honesty. Our soul and spirit are just as important as our bodies. Holding virtues like these changes the way we present ourselves, the way we perceive the world and the way others perceive us. When negative thoughts slip into my mind, my body language reflects them and when I settle for less because of them, it only gets worse.

This Valentine’s Day we can be honest with ourselves by journaling; writing down inner turmoil is easier than speaking it aloud. And trust me, it feels like a weight lifted off your shoulders. When you journal, you can also set goals for yourself because it’s never too late, or even set a vision board; every day is a fresh start. To practice patience, you can bake, do puzzles, take a long walk (if there aren’t any piles of snow) and meditate. It’s not ideal, but practicing humility can be as simple as volunteering in animal shelters! Humans aren’t the only ones who need affection. Writing letters to a senior home, donating to charity or simply helping your parents clean the house works. Cooking with family or watching rom-coms with your best friends is another great way to spend your Valentine’s Day. You might not even want to leave your house or apartment, or place, and that’s okay too. Remember, being alone and feeling lonely are two different things. No matter how you spend the day, recognize that you are loved. February 14th is a day of love, and everyone, including you, deserves it.

Truthfully, self-love isn’t an easy road and no one expects it to be, but being single doesn’t make you any less deserving of any celebration. The iconic quote from the film The Perks of Being a Wallflower, “We accept the love we think we deserve,” couldn’t be more true. If I hold myself to a higher standard, accepting that I’m beautifully and wonderfully made, I will find relationships (platonic and romantic) that level with me. The foundation of every healthy and fruitful relationship with anyone else is the one with ourselves.