My Experience with the Law School Application Process

Whenever I’ve sat down for a lecture on the law school application process, I always sense a feeling of uneasiness in the room, and rightfully so. Every discussion seems to feel like doom and despair, with every new fact presented to my legal studies peers revealing just how difficult this process will be for all of us. But why does it have to be this way? Why does this process seem to break so many of us down?

For one, every new application cycle has steadily transformed to be more and more competitive, with the median LSAT score for many schools rising. Also, one of the first pieces of advice that current law students and advisors will give to those applying is to remind them that everyone applying to law school has good grades, so we will need another way to stand out on our applications. To say this to a group of individuals who have always relied on their high academic success to stand out in school is a gut-punch of a lesson to hear. It’s a snap to reality that I don’t think a lot of us were really prepared to hear at first, and this very first lesson we learned has burrowed into a seed of doubt as to whether I am really good enough to stand out.

This rising pressure isn’t something that can be easily ignored either. Anybody who has gone through an application cycle or is currently preparing for this one knows of the rabbit hole that is Reddit. From my glances at the page, I have found nothing more than a space for applicants to boil in their own stress and join in a competition of comparison to others. Yes, some threads are very helpful in helping understand your chances of acceptance and what goals to set for yourself, but many users that I’ve seen seem to have a superiority complex and love to tear into those with stats that don’t perfectly fit into the expectations for a T20 law school. So, for anyone looking to start applying, DON’T LOOK AT THE REDDIT PAGES. Please, for the love of all that is good in this world, Reddit will do nothing but add to the stress you are feeling. Don’t do it. Your stats and LSAT score do not define your worth, and this is something that even I have struggled to remind myself of.

Now, as I begin to wrap up my applications in preparation for a Thanksgiving Day submission, I’ve found myself eager to escape the stress and free myself from the pressure for a short while before decisions begin to roll in. With this light at the end of the tunnel, and believe me, this was a LONG tunnel, I am nonetheless excited to attend law school, regardless of where I go. This is a passion that I am not ready to give up so easily, and I assure those who are scared to start on the path of studying for the LSAT or working on their personal statement that you will find excitement in finally beginning that next step to achieving your dreams, regardless of the fears that may follow. You will find moments of excitement when visiting law schools and envisioning your future in your dream school, so hold onto these moments and use them to push yourself forward. You’ve already come so far as a college student, so keep going and don’t ever look back.