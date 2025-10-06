My 2025 MLB Playoff Predictions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The excitement builds to a fever pitch as the 2025 MLB playoffs heat up. The Wild Card Series is in the books, and the Division Series matchups are set. With talent and storylines stacked across both leagues, I’ve put together my predictions for who will advance and, ultimately, win the Commissioner’s Trophy.

ALDS Predictions

Yankees vs. Blue Jays: The Yankees are entering the series with a lot of momentum, thanks to their dominant pitching performances and a balanced lineup. However, the Blue Jays’ depth and power in the middle of their order could be the deciding factor. I predict the Blue Jays will edge out the Yankees in a hard-fought five-game series, with their pitching staff shutting down the Yankees’ sluggers at key moments. It will be a tough series, but I think the Blue Jays will pull it out in the end.

Tigers vs. Mariners: I think a strong bullpen anchored Detroit’s late-season surge and timely hitting, which makes them my pick to advance. The Mariners have a talented roster, but the Tigers’ experience and clutch hitters will likely give them the edge in a four-game series. Look for Dillon Dingler to be a key contributor at the plate.

NLDS Predictions

Cubs vs. Brewers: Momentum is on the Cubs’ side after a gritty Wild Card win, but the Brewers’ deep pitching rotation and home-field advantage make them tough to beat. I see this series going the distance, with the Brewers narrowly taking the series in five games.

Dodgers vs. Phillies: This matchup features some of the postseason’s most compelling storylines, including a potential pitching duel between Shohei Ohtani and Cristopher Sánchez. While the Dodgers have a mix of power hitting and elite pitching, which I think will take them far, I believe ultimately the Phillies’ power hitting will get them the win in five.

Looking Ahead

If these predictions hold, we could see a Blue Jays vs. Tigers ALCS and a Phillies vs. Brewers NLCS. I envision a potential matchup for the World Series between the Tigers and Phillies, with the Phillies taking home the crown.