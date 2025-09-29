Must See Places For Fall In New York!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

New York is a big city. It’s constantly busy and nonstop. From crowded streets to congested subways the city really never sleeps. Now that the beautiful fall season has arrived, New York has become a softer and warmer version. From the golden leaves, to the crisp air, a cozy afternoon allows New Yorkers to slow down and relax. If you’re looking for a way to escape the rush, here are some must-see fall places to have an amazing experience within New York!

This first place is the heart of Manhattan. Central Park truly becomes a beautiful painting with the orange, yellow and red trees. A walk through the park feels like you’re stepping into a painting, with the winding paths surrounded by all the color contrasts. For a peaceful moment to go on a date or with friends, you can rent a rowboat for an affordable price and you can pass the swans and the turtles, all while watching the reflection of fall in the water.

Next, you can go to the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. A quick escape from the city, you can stumble to Brooklyn where the garden becomes magical in fall. There is a Japanese garden you can see. Fiery maples and ponds along the pathways make a perfect place to relax.

Hudson Valley Day Trip! Hop on the Metro-North train and head north to towns like Sleepy Hollow. Just 30 miles North of Manhattan, Sleepy Hollow is like stepping into a real-life “Gilmore Girls” episode. Between the crispy autumn air, festive atmosphere and historical landmarks, it’s a must-see for someone who craves Halloween and fall charm. Start by going to the whole Dutch church surrounded by a burying ground to bring Irving’s story to life. It has a headless Norman bridge which is a great place to take photos. There are a lot of seasonal events, like the great Jack lantern blaze which offers 7,000 handcrafted pumpkins along the Riverside, which families enjoy with high-rise, haunted houses and fall festivals throughout. Sleepy Hollow also offers a lot of cozy cafes, views of the Hudson River and antique shops. Sleepy Hollow is a great way to soak up the autumn spirit and unforgettable fall experience in New York City.

Lastly, you can visit Long Island White Post Farm located in Melville, Long Island. They host fall farm festivals that are usually held on weekends and contain pumpkin, hayrides and food stands with roasted corn, apple cider and donuts. They have live music and a lot of photo opportunities to soak in the season. There is a massive pumpkin patch, where you can wander and pick your perfect pumpkin to take back home and carve. Plus, it’s a perfect opportunity to take beautiful fall photos. There is also an animal farm available where you can feed goats, sheep, lambs, giraffes and so much more! I went here not too long ago and absolutely loved it. I got to pet camels, cows, rabbits, monkeys and many more animals. It was such a great experience and had so many things to do.

Fall is a reminder to slow down and admire the beauty that surrounds you which can be everywhere if you take the opportunity to do so. You don’t have to do much or spend much either to enjoy yourself and with others.