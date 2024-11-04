Seldom chaos
Savory needles
Pickled Plums
Hornet screws
Flaccid thread
And an empty pew;
Mami sews.
Iron wheat
Brass Bunnies
Vermin residue
Rosy cheeks
And peachy fleas;
Mami sews.
They make faces
They make sounds
And they giggle!
The photos on the wall;
They see you.
And they cry with you, too.
Mami is scared of people.
She does not talk.
Mami hears you whispering even when you are silent.
Her knees are blistered and so are her knuckles.
Mami picks at her skin causing lesions and scars;
And Mami Still Sews.
Mami threw bleach onto the patio
So no phantom can enter our home
Hopefully, mami will sleep and her dreams will remain dreams.
There’s broken glass everywhere so be careful when you tip-toe.
Mami likes to chip at the paint when she is sad,
There is chipped paint everywhere.
The wood in our home is decaying; there is a smell.
Please give some wood to the beavers to secure their damns.
Please come quickly, I am alone.
I am scared.
Mami sews
With her eyes closed.