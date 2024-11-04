The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

Seldom chaos

Savory needles

Pickled Plums

Hornet screws

Flaccid thread

And an empty pew;

Mami sews.

Iron wheat

Brass Bunnies

Vermin residue

Rosy cheeks

And peachy fleas;

Mami sews.

They make faces

They make sounds

And they giggle!

The photos on the wall;

They see you.

And they cry with you, too.

Mami is scared of people.

She does not talk.

Mami hears you whispering even when you are silent.

Her knees are blistered and so are her knuckles.

Mami picks at her skin causing lesions and scars;

And Mami Still Sews.

Mami threw bleach onto the patio

So no phantom can enter our home

Hopefully, mami will sleep and her dreams will remain dreams.

There’s broken glass everywhere so be careful when you tip-toe.

Mami likes to chip at the paint when she is sad,

There is chipped paint everywhere.

The wood in our home is decaying; there is a smell.

Please give some wood to the beavers to secure their damns.

Please come quickly, I am alone.

I am scared.

Mami sews

With her eyes closed.