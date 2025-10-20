Live Fest with Her Campus at St. John’s Recap!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A recent Her Campus at St. John’s event that I went to was Live Fest. The air was so crisp and sharp after my hard day of classes and then having to go to work right after, the grind legit never stops. So a way I got to contribute my time and hang out with some of my girls who are in her campus with me, I’ve gotten to know throughout my time by going to different events that Her Campus had hosted. Even though many of us were freezing, we stuck it out and hoped for the best.

During the event, Her Campus did a bake sale to help with the funds for our club. We sold homemade cookies and brownies. It was so good and for the portion, the price was so reasonable. We also gave out free samples because who doesn’t like anything free. I got to interact with a lot of students that I have known and who I’m getting to know more throughout my life in St. John’s and was able to just build more connections. It was also so nice that we got to have a DJ. We were vibing, singing and dancing to get some warmth in us so we wouldn’t be too cold. It was so nice to see many different vendors come out. Some of them are my friends so I love to support them. There were small businesses like the crochet table that my friend had. Nadia was there and she was selling her homemade crochet art.

Before you know it, we ate a really good meal, which was a really good spread from mac & cheese,rice and peas to chicken wings and pulled pork. There were at least six different performances. I believe four live dancers performed, which was so cool. It was so lit. They had so much energy and it was just so nice to watch. The other performer from the St John’s sensation club brought more culture into the performances. It was a different variety of dances. We overall just had a really fun time watching their performance, showing their culture’s representation and they played some really good songs.

Overall, this event was so fun. I would definitely go back. It just gave us a new set of energy and I got to meet and talk to a lot of new people, build more connections with others and just see St. John’s community grows.