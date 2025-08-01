Little Things That Make Me Feel Like Me This July:

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If I’m being completely honest; I’m more of a fall girl. The crisp air, cozy sweaters, pumpkin picking and football games bring me a feeling that summer just doesn’t. July and I have never really gotten along. The humidity, the pressure to be outside all the time, the endless expectation to be “living my best summer”, none of it sits right with me. But this July, I decided I will not force myself to love what I don’t. Instead, I will pay more attention to the little things that bring me back to myself and remind me who I am without outside expectations.

One of those things is baking. It’s the simple act of mixing flour, sugar and chocolate chips. Measuring, stirring and tasting the batter when no one’s looking. I like how baking slows everything down for me. The kitchen is consumed by the warm smell of whatever I’m making, and this calmness keeps me out of my head for a while. Sometimes I’m just trying to get through the recipe, other times I get lost in the little details. It’s like a small victory when I finally get to eat a cookie fresh from the oven.

When I’m not baking, I’m usually somewhere with a controller in my hands. Old video games like Mario Kart or Minecraft remind me of being a kid and of the carefree hours I spent with friends or alone, just playing for fun. I love that feeling of zoning out in a game where the stakes are low and the only goal is to enjoy myself. There’s something comforting about revisiting those games now because they bring back that pure, uncomplicated joy that I had as a kid. It’s a small way of reconnecting with my younger self, who didn’t worry about what to wear or whether her summer was “productive” enough, but just had fun.

Writing is another thing I do to feel like myself. It doesn’t have to be anything profound. Sometimes it’s journaling about the day, sometimes it’s jotting down a random thought or a line from a song that stuck with me. Reading is the same. I love sitting in my bed with a book and a blanket, especially when the air conditioner is on full blast and the world outside feels too loud. Getting lost in someone else’s story gives me a break from my own thoughts and reminds me how much I love stories in general, whether I’m telling them or just listening.

Spending quality time with my boyfriend is my favorite thing to do when I’m not feeling like myself. It also happens to be my favorite thing to do in general. We keep it simple, like grabbing sandwiches and sitting on a park bench, going bowling, having a water gun fight in the backyard, or even just playing Uno. Those small moments of happiness remind me that being around people who get me is one of the best ways to feel like myself. It’s easy to forget that quality time doesn’t have to be loud or fancy and that sometimes it’s just about being together without any pressure.

And then there’s my self-care time. Painting my nails, trying a new face mask or spending a night doing a mini at-home spa session always makes me feel like I’m hitting the reset button. I do this to do something kind for myself and something that feels indulgent, in a good way. This little routine makes me feel softer and calmer, especially when the summer has me feeling a little off balance.

There are also smaller, quieter moments that I have found joy in this month. Blasting my favorite songs during solo car rides, even if I’m just driving to the grocery store is one of them. Another is making a simple summer treat, like fresh lemonade or an easy fruit salad and eating it while I sit outside. Even putting on my favorite youtubers or listening to podcasts while I clean or cook brings me a certain happiness that I can’t get anywhere else. It sounds simple but these little things help me feel more present and more me.

July might not be my favorite month, but these small, everyday moments are my way of enjoying the season without pretending to be someone I’m not. They remind me that girlhood isn’t a thing in the past, it’s in the little things I do to care for myself, have fun and feel grounded, no matter what time of year it is.