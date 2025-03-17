Would you have stayed,
had my eyes dripped honey
And my knees melted onto the ground?
Would you have stayed,
had my voice meeked,
faltering like a dandelion?
and my hands latched onto yours?
Would you have stayed,
Had my body craved you; never growing tired or
disdain?
I know you would have.
Had the image you cradled so closely
Personified
I’m sure you would have stayed
Had the laugh I enhanced
stroked your fickle desire
of thrill and fun
I know you would have.
Time has passed and
you do not know me
you do not know how I feel.
I will tell you; not that you will hear
My eyelashes are heavy
with the weight of my tears
They flow relentlessly, blinding me
The sun seems to rise, beaming into my room
burning onto my sheets
however, I never see sundown
I do not go outside.
I am hiding.
In fear of seeing you
especially
your
new
love
I hope your fantasies; more-so dreams
Reach its tangibility with your soon to be wife