Would you have stayed,

had my eyes dripped honey

And my knees melted onto the ground?

Would you have stayed,

had my voice meeked,

faltering like a dandelion?

and my hands latched onto yours?

Would you have stayed,

Had my body craved you; never growing tired or

disdain?

I know you would have.

Had the image you cradled so closely

Personified

I’m sure you would have stayed

Had the laugh I enhanced

stroked your fickle desire

of thrill and fun

I know you would have.

Time has passed and

you do not know me

you do not know how I feel.

I will tell you; not that you will hear

My eyelashes are heavy

with the weight of my tears

They flow relentlessly, blinding me

The sun seems to rise, beaming into my room

burning onto my sheets

however, I never see sundown

I do not go outside.

I am hiding.

In fear of seeing you

especially

your

new

love

I hope your fantasies; more-so dreams

Reach its tangibility with your soon to be wife