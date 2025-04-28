How to Survive Finals Season (With Your Mental Health Intact)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

Finals season has a way of turning everything upside down. Whether it’s your sleep schedule, your motivation or your ability to remember what day it is, everything just seems to be all over the place. In the rush to get everything done, it’s easy to put your mental health on the back burner. But it’s so important to stay grounded and take care of yourself. Prioritizing your mental health isn’t a distraction from your goals — it’s how you reach them.

Here are my tips on how to get through finals without burning out in the process:

Make a Study Plan That Works With You, Not Against You

Planning definitely helps, but if your study schedule looks like it was designed by a robot with no concept of human exhaustion, you’re just setting yourself up for stress. My number one tip is to build a plan that includes breaks, meals, movement and sleep. Balance isn’t a luxury, it’s fuel to achieve your goals.

Define What It Means To Be Productive

Productivity is absolutely not about grinding for 12 hours straight until your eyes burn. Sometimes it means taking a walk to reset your brain. Sometimes it means deciding to stop for the day because you’ve hit your limit. Rest is productive when it helps you come back stronger!

Have a Plan For When Things Feel Too Heavy

Speaking from experience, no matter how hard you try, there are going to be moments where the stress feels like too much. That doesn’t mean you’re failing, it means you’re under pressure and need care! Keep a few go-to strategies on hand like a breathing exercise, a favorite playlist or even stepping outside for five minutes. These little resets can go an extremely long way.

Don’t Isolate Yourself

When things get stressful, it’s super tempting to go full hermit mode. But connection can be just as helpful as caffeine! Study with a friend (even online), vent about that one impossible exam or just check in with someone who reminds you there’s life outside of finals. You don’t have to be studying 24/7 until finals are over.

Aim For Progress, Not Perfection

You don’t need to ace everything. Your best might look different each day and that’s completely okay. Celebrate the small wins like finishing a review sheet, showing up to class or just getting started. Finals are temporary, but how you treat yourself during them matters long after.

Your GPA is a number. Your health—mental, physical and emotional—is your foundation. Prioritize it. Finals are temporary. You are not. Be kind to yourself, take breaks without guilt and remember: doing well and being well can coexist. Good luck to everyone during this finals season!