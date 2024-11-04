How to Handle Homesickness as a College Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

Many college students, especially first-years, tend to suffer from homesickness. I know I definitely have, and even in my sophomore year, I still miss home, but I also understand that to be successful in my future, I’m right where I need to be. Early adulthood is a tough time, from going away to college to starting a new job and a new life. It’s exciting, but it also stirs up new emotions and feelings. I knew the idea of going to college in a new state was always so exciting, and I couldn’t wait for all the new opportunities I’d have in the next four years. I’m very independent already, and the idea of being fully independent is exciting to me but also extremely nerve-racking and scary at the same time. I miss my family every day, but we are lucky enough to live in a time when we have phones and can FaceTime and text every day. In my first year, I would FaceTime my mom every day, but as I transitioned into my second year, I still called her all the time, but less often because I was way busier. I’ve learned it’s probably not good to call every day because it will make me miss them even more.

So, what is homesickness? “Homesickness is the emotional distress you might feel when you’re in new and unfamiliar surroundings, like when you go on an extended trip or move away from your hometown. You miss your community and ordinary routine so that you might yearn for those old comforts,” according to an article by BetterUp. It’s normal to feel homesick, and it’s estimated that 50% to 75% of the general population have felt homesick at least once. It may seem like the world’s end initially, but I promise it’s not. The first thing you can do is understand and realize that it’s normal to get homesick, but it doesn’t mean you should leave and move back home. Instead of thinking about everything that’s going on at home, try finding new things to do wherever you are now. Get out and experience new things; you’ll have new stories to tell your friends and family when you visit home. Distractions are your best friend because they make you forget why you were even sad in the first place. Lastly, staying in touch with home nowadays is not hard, making it most accessible to be away.

Whether moving to a new city, starting a new job or studying abroad, you’ll battle many anxieties, including homesickness. Don’t be embarrassed, and don’t be afraid to tell someone how you feel. Don’t forget why you are where you are and meant to be.