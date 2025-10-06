How College Women can Make a Difference This Breast Cancer Awareness Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This is a time to honor survivors, uplift the people still fighting this disease and remind ourselves that we all have a role to play in making a difference. Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women and even though it can feel like something that only affects the older generations, it’s way more connected to us than we think it is. Knowing these facts now matters, because knowledge really can be life-saving.

One of the best ways we can protect ourselves is through early detection. Mammograms are usually recommended for women starting at age 40, but it’s never too early to learn how to do self-exams, understand your personal risk factors and pay attention to changes in your body. Building these habits now can help you stay aware and can give you the confidence to advocate for your health in the future. Resources like the National Breast Cancer Foundation has guides for self-checks and the warning signs you should watch for.

Awareness is also about supporting research and fundraising. The progress in the fight against breast cancer depends a lot on continued advancements in scientific research and there are so many ways we can help. Whether it’s participating in walks, donating online or joining awareness campaigns, these small actions all eventually add up. Organizations like the Breast Cancer Research Foundation make it super easy to get involved, educate yourself and support progress in treatment and prevention.

But awareness isn’t just about what we do as individuals, it’s also about how we show up for each other. College life gets busy and health can feel like the last thing on our to-do lists. That’s why checking in with friends, sharing resources or just starting conversations about the importance of screenings can make such a difference. Sometimes, just reminding someone to book an appointment or talking openly about these things is what can push them to do what they need to do.

Breast cancer is serious, but survivorship is possible. Thanks to research, early detection and strong support systems, more and more people are beating it every day. Every step we take, whether it’s learning or donating, helps us create a future with better outcomes for everyone.

This October, I’m going to push myself to go further than wearing pink. I’m gonna take a moment to educate myself, be intentional with my health and support the organizations and communities working toward change. Awareness becomes impactful when it leads to action, big or small. And together, even as just college students, we can make a real difference and stand with those fighting this disease.