How Can Your Internship Experience Turn Sour?

By: Amelia-Rose Williams

By: Amelia-Rose Williams

Internships can feel like they make or break you as a student. What I truly love about St. John’s is the amount of resources not only student mentors give, but also the faculty. When it comes to internships, you can sometimes feel behind your peers or feel like you are carrying too much weight. It’s important to know what an internship is and what tools you need to be sure that you succeed as best you can.

While actively seeking our internship opportunities, here’s what I’ve gathered. The first thing you want to do as a St. John’s student is seek out the career services center, which, as a reminder, is in front of Marillac Hall. Once you’ve done that, if you are unsure of who your career advisor is as someone at the front desk to help you. If your career advisor isn’t available, book an appointment.

After discussing internship details with your career advisor, begin searching. Something I really want to emphasize is don’t be afraid to ask your professors for advice, your friends, or one of your classmates who has discussed internships in the past. Once you have gathered enough information to prepare yourself, you’ve applied, and hopefully landed an internship.

Let’s discuss what you do from here on out. It’s important to remain level-headed and ask questions; whoever you are shadowing or working under shouldn’t be upset at you for asking questions. Remember, the point of you being here is to gain experience for your future career. While everyone’s internship experience may vary, it’s important to note that your position there isn’t permanent.

Don’t go in thinking that this is going to last forever. Take what you can get from the experience, utilize it, and grow. Don’t settle for disrespect. If your supervisor doesn’t like questions or inquiries, it isn’t the right place for you; don’t be afraid to drop it and find something else. Ask questions, learn, and grow from this. You got this!