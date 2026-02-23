HerCampus St. John’s Recap: Sip & Paint

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By: Amelia-Rose Williams

In the past week, we’ve had many exciting events at Her Campus, including an Olympic watch party, a sip & paint, and lastly, a self-love pop-up. One of my favorites this week was the sip-and-paint. It was super exciting to see so many faces taking the time out of their day to stop by and enjoy a relaxing event with us!

I always love participating in events that allow me to express my creativity and unwind during a busy school week. Painting is also one of my favorite hobbies. It was fun to just get together, relax and catch up briefly before returning to our hectic schedules.

Part of my participation resolution that I made last school year was to be more involved. Funnily enough, I started attending Her Campus events as a way to be more involved. After attending a few in my first year, I fell in love and have just wanted to be more involved on campus as much as possible, as well as continue to be a part of our Her Campus chapter here at St. John’s!

Seeing as it’s the month of love, when couples are primarily celebrated, and the rest seemingly get lost in translation, it was super exciting for Her Campus St. John’s chapter to make this month about celebrating yourself. As the month of love concludes, don’t be afraid to put yourself out there. Stop by and check us out!