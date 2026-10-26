Heated Rivalry’s Unauthorized Musical Parody is a Love Letter to Fans

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a massive fan of “Heated Rivalry,” I can confidently say that next spring cannot come fast enough. After falling in love with Shane Hollander and Ilya Rosanov’s story last year, I’ve been eagerly awaiting their return to our screens. Thankfully, there’s something to hold us over in the meantime: “Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody” is currently playing Off-Broadway at the Culture Club in New York City.

And oh my god, it is hilarious.

I went into the theater knowing I loved “Heated Rivalry,” but I wasn’t entirely sure what to expect from an unauthorized musical parody. Would it completely ridicule the series? Would the jokes come at the expense of the characters and story that so many fans have grown attached to?

As it turns out, I had nothing to worry about.

Rather than mocking its source material, “Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody” reads as a love letter to the show and its fans. Yes, it pokes fun at practically everything, but the humor is so good-natured that you can tell that the people behind the production genuinely understand what makes the original special.

Written by Dylan MarcAurele, the musical stars Jay Armstrong Johnson as Ilya Rosanov and Troy Iwata as Shane Hollander. Both actors deliver incredibly entertaining performances, remaining surprisingly faithful to the characters fans have come to know and love. Johnson captures Ilya’s personality remarkably well, complete with an impressive Russian accent, while Iwata brings genuine emotional depth to his portrayal of Shane.

Although the production exaggerates certain elements of their story for comedic effect, the characters themselves never feel like caricatures. Instead, their familiar personalities shine through, making the more ridiculous moments even funnier. The comedy comes from the situations they’re thrown into rather than simply making fun of who they are.

The production also embraces its small cast, intimate venue and delightfully low-budget aesthetic to create something wonderfully ridiculous. The jokes were tongue-in-cheek, the references were incredible and the production never seemed to take itself too seriously. From appearances by Canada Dry Ginger Ale to Maria saying “Girl…,” the musical is packed with the little details that fans of the original series will immediately recognize.

Even the show’s more ridiculous creative decisions somehow work perfectly. The use of puppets was absolutely hilarious, and the musical numbers were genuinely entertaining. I wasn’t expecting “Heated Rivalry” to translate so naturally to the stage, but the production transforms the series’ memorable moments into something entirely its own.

Now, do you need to understand hockey to enjoy it? Absolutely not. The production literally refers to the sports championship as “the Hockey Super Bowl,” and at one point, Shane Hollander is apparently able to skate upside down. However, while you don’t need to know anything about hockey, I would strongly recommend watching “Heated Rivalry” before attending. Much of the comedy relies on knowing the characters, their relationships and the details in the original series. Without that context, certain jokes like the references to “Ilya’s deformity” might leave you a little confused.

Ultimately, “Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody” succeeds because it understands the difference between laughing at something and laughing with it. Beneath the ridiculous jokes, puppets and absurd hockey references is a genuine appreciation for the character and the story that made so many people fall in love with Heated Rivalry in the first place.

With its Off-Broadway run extended through January 17, 2027, there is still time to experience the chaos for yourself. If you’re a “Heated Rivalry” fan looking for something to hold you over until next spring, I cannot recommend this musical enough.

It might be unauthorized, but it still has my approval!