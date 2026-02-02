Getting Back into Reading: Book Recommendations for Getting out of a Reading Slump

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We often find ourselves getting extremely busy with life, but how amazing would it be just to pause and read a calm, fun or thrilling book? Whether you need an educational book or something to shift your focus onto reading, research shows that reading can actively reduce stress. One study cited on WebMD found that reading for 6 minutes can lead to significant relaxation, making books a source of joy and a tool for emotional wellness. Here are some books for all sorts of audiences!

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear (When you want reading to sound useful again)

If you’re in a reading slump because life feels too overwhelming or messy, this is a really gentle place to start. Atomic Habits doesn’t ask for long attention spans or deep focus; you can read a few pages at a time and still feel like you got something out of it. It’s the type of book that reminds you progress doesn’t have to be dramatic to create change. Even rebuilding the habit of reading can start small, and this book makes it feel okay instead of intimidating.

2. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson (When you just want a book/series to be hooked to)

Sometimes the fastest way out of a slump is choosing a book that completely takes over your brain. The thrill of not knowing what might happen next, that’s precisely what this series does. It’s suspenseful, fast and impossible to read casually; you’ll keep saying “just one more chapter,” and next thing you know, it’s 2 a.m. Thrillers like this are perfect when you’re stressed because they pull you out of reality and give your mind something else to focus on.

3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (When you want something comforting but still Smart)

This book feels like a warm conversation with someone funny, thoughtful and a little unexpected. Lessons in Chemistry is easy to read without feeling shallow, and meaningful without feeling heavy or emotion-packed. It’s great for getting back into reading because it doesn’t demand too much from you; instead, it invites you. When stress makes everything feel like work, this story reminds you that reading can be comforting again.

Getting back into reading doesn’t have to mean setting big goals or finishing a book in a week. Sometimes it’s just about picking the right book for the moment you’re in. Whether you want something practical, gripping, or comforting, reading can be a small way to slow down and breathe again. Even a few pages can give your mind a break, and that’s often all it takes to fall back in love with reading. ♡

(p.s. Both A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder and Lessons in Chemistry have movie/show renditions, but I suggest reading them first!)