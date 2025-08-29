Finding Balance: My Goals for Sophomore Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With summer ending, I’m ready to swap the slow days for some much-needed structure again. Starting a new school year always feels like a reset button and as I head into my second year at St. John’s, I have a feeling that this fall is going to be great. Here are some goals and plans that I have for this upcoming semester:

Academic Growth

If last year taught me anything, it’s that doing schoolwork all the time is just as bad as not doing it at all. I wasn’t really a procrastinator, but I also didn’t know how to stop working, which left me feeling extremely drained and burnt out. This semester, I want to set clear times to get my assignments done and actually let myself have a life outside of studying.

Campus Involvement

One of the things I love about St. John’s is how many ways there are to get involved. Being Vice President of Her Campus is something I’m incredibly proud of, and this year, I want to help our chapter grow while also making it fun and welcoming for everyone. Beyond that, I want to spend more time on campus; going to more sports games, finding different study spots and not just running straight to my car after class. Commuting can make it tempting to treat school like a “get in, get out” kind of thing, but this year I want to be more present.

Life Outside of Campus

As much as I’m excited for campus life, fall has always been one of my favorite times of year because of the traditions I get to share with the people I love. Every year, I go pumpkin and apple picking, bake fall recipes and spend Sundays watching football with my family (or my boyfriend’s family). I look forward to Halloween and Thanksgiving like a little kid, and I don’t plan on changing that anytime soon. I also want to keep up with my hobbies and maybe even try out some new ones, because school is important, but so is enjoying life outside of it.

Personal Growth

Since this time last year, I’ve grown so much; even since May when my freshman year ended. College has a way of making you evolve faster than you expect, and my goal this semester is to keep leaning into that. I don’t want to worry about what people think or feel pressured to follow every trend. I just want to focus on being me and enjoying that. I also want to be extra grateful for the little things, like blasting my favorite song on the drive home after a long day, treating myself to some comfort food after a big test or watching a show with my mom and talking about our days. If I can romanticize those moments, the bigger challenges won’t feel so overwhelming.

Looking Ahead

This semester, I’m not aiming for perfection. My goals are about balance, involvement and self-growth which are all things that I think will make sophomore year both productive and fun. By the time winter break comes around, I hope I can look back and see the work I put in, the memories I made with my friends and family and the ways I’ve grown into myself a little more this semester.