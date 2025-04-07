The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.
Like tiny little
stars;
your eyes twinkle.
Like tiny little
moons;
gleaming along the ocean
Like tiny little
planets;
and the vastness of your kindness
the boundless spaces of your spirit
your heart
is the darkness that beams
the ripple that forever soothes me
the soften whisper that cradles me to sleep
my fullest rise;
my sunset.
My freshest flower;
my seed.
my emptiness to fill;
my past to mend,
the childish shimmer that dances in my ocean.
I’d give you everything.
with the pump on my lungs to spare