Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. John's chapter.

Like tiny little 

stars; 

your eyes twinkle. 

Like tiny little 

moons;

gleaming along the ocean 

Like tiny little

planets; 

and the vastness of your kindness

the boundless spaces of your spirit   

your heart 

is the darkness that beams

the ripple that forever soothes me

the soften whisper that cradles me to sleep

my fullest rise; 

my sunset.

My freshest flower;

my seed.

my emptiness to fill;

my past to mend,

the childish shimmer that dances in my ocean.

I’d give you everything.

with the pump on my lungs to spare

Julissa Osorno

St. John's '24

Julissa is a first-gen, Colombian master's student. She is currently a research assistant in CHIRP. Her research interests include addressing race/ethnicity in Latinx-American and immigrant populations. Aside from writing and reading peer reviews, she enjoys watching movies, listening to music, and eating sushi!