Like tiny little

stars;

your eyes twinkle.

Like tiny little

moons;

gleaming along the ocean

Like tiny little

planets;

and the vastness of your kindness

the boundless spaces of your spirit

your heart

is the darkness that beams

the ripple that forever soothes me

the soften whisper that cradles me to sleep

my fullest rise;

my sunset.

My freshest flower;

my seed.

my emptiness to fill;

my past to mend,

the childish shimmer that dances in my ocean.

I’d give you everything.

with the pump on my lungs to spare